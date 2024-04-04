Oracle and Palantir Join Forces to Deliver Mission Critical AI Solutions to Governments and Businesses

Joint cloud, data, and AI solutions aim to accelerate decision-making from HQ to the tactical edge

Palantir selects Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to enhance efficiency, performance and sovereignty for a wide range of organizations

AUSTIN, Texas and DENVER, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle and Palantir today announced a partnership to provide secure cloud and AI solutions aiming to power businesses and governments around the world. Oracle's distributed cloud and AI infrastructure, combined with Palantir's leading AI and decision acceleration platforms, will help organizations maximize the value of their data-which will contribute to increasing efficiency, addressing sovereignty requirements, and help them outpace adversaries.

As part of the agreement, Palantir will move Foundry workloads to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. Palantir will also make its Gotham and AI Platforms deployable across Oracle's distributed cloud: in public cloud regions; Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Dedicated Regions; Oracle Alloy; Oracle EU Sovereign Cloud; Oracle Government Cloud; Oracle Roving Edge, and Oracle's air-gapped regions for defense and intelligence customers. Oracle's vast cloud footprint and sovereign AI capabilities will allow more organizations to use Palantir's leading platforms for data integration and decision-making. Oracle and Palantir are proving there is no trade-off. Organizations can have the best cloud infrastructure, cloud applications, and AI while meeting the highest sovereignty and security standards.

"Oracle is the only hyperscaler capable of delivering its entire AI and cloud suite to any business or government anywhere in the world," said Rand Waldron, vice president, Oracle. "By combining the performance, scalability, and flexibility of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure with Palantir's leading data and AI platforms, we will help our customers win in any industry or environment."

"Palantir and Oracle are both dedicated to defending western interests and institutions around the world," said Josh Harris, executive vice-president, Palantir. "Oracle Cloud Infrastructure's unique ability to help customers meet their regulatory, performance, and security needs will increase our impact and help our global clients gain the full benefits of cloud and AI."

In any region, including commercial, sovereign, and government air-gapped environments, Oracle Cloud provides more than 100 cloud services and applications, including the latest innovation in generative AI, running on a blazing fast AI infrastructure. Oracle Cloud Infrastructure services and pricing are consistent across deployment types to simplify planning, portability, and management.

Palantir Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) enables organizations to bring the power of large language models to their enterprise networks, private data, and core operations - with maximum security and trust. The platform is designed to bring together disconnected data sources, logic assets, and systems of action into a single common operating picture. Oracle's AI strategy, including its wide range of partners, provides generative AI services and infrastructure that extend Palantir's AI capabilities to help customers accelerate decision-making. Oracle's long history in defense and intelligence provides a depth of experience and technology critical to the success of high-stakes missions. Together, Oracle and Palantir will bring powerful new capabilities to the defense industry.

Oracle and Palantir will jointly sell and support cloud and AI services across government and commercial industries.

