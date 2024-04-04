Instawork Hires Vice President Marketing to Propel Company Through Accelerated Expansion

Marketing veteran Ashwin Somakumar brings experience from Square, WhatsApp, and OpenTable

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2024 / Instawork, the leading flexible work platform for skilled hourly professionals across the U.S., announced today the addition of Ashwin Somakumar as Vice President of Marketing to lead marketing across the organization. Prior to joining Instawork, Ashwin spent the last two years at Square where he helped launch and scale successful financial services products for small businesses. As the Head of Product and Growth Marketing, he led programs to drive customer acquisition and engagement and influenced new product development.

Ashwin Somakumar

Headshot of Ashwin Somakumar

Before Square, Ashwin led product marketing and growth for merchant payments at WhatsApp, the globally utilized instant messaging service. Previously, Ashwin also spent five years working on pricing strategy, and product marketing at OpenTable.

"Ashwin's wealth of experience will allow us to strategically align across the teams that build our pipeline, create brand awareness, and provide data insights that enable us to lead the conversation around flexible work," said Sumir Meghani, Instawork's Co-founder and CEO. "Ashwin's deep expertise in demand generation and B2B marketing will drive sustainable growth in 2024 and beyond."

In the various leadership roles throughout his career, Ashwin has excelled in combining cohesive marketing strategy with data-driven execution while cultivating unique skills in team building and management.

"I am thrilled to be joining the dynamic and fast-paced team at Instawork, bringing my expertise in growth to build upon the success the team has achieved so far," said Ashwin Somakumar, Vice President of Marketing at Instawork. "Instawork's strong momentum is exciting and I am eager to further fuel the company's growth trajectory while pushing boundaries of what's possible in the flexible work space."

Instawork uses predictive algorithms with machine learning to seamlessly connect thousands of businesses with more than 6 million flexible workers, using a multitude of data points to ensure the best match between the business' staffing needs and the worker's skill set and experience. Instawork helps businesses in food & beverage, hospitality, and warehouse/logistics industries fill temporary and permanent roles across the U.S. and Canada.

In 2023, Instawork was ranked in the top 10% of the country's fastest-growing companies by Inc. 5000 and was included in the Forbes Next Billion Dollar Startup list. Instawork was also named the 2022 ACE Award recipient for "Best Innovation," one of the "Best Business Apps" by Business Insider.

About Instawork

Founded in 2016, Instawork is the leading flexible work app for local, hourly professionals. Its digital marketplace connects thousands of businesses and more than 6 million workers, filling a critical role in local economies. Instawork has been featured on CBS News, the Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, Associated Press, and more. Instawork helps businesses in the food & beverage, hospitality, and warehouse/logistics industries fill temporary and permanent job opportunities in more than 40 markets across the U.S. and Canada. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Contact Information

Kira Caban

Head of Strategic Communications

press@instawork.com

SOURCE: Instawork

View the original press release on newswire.com.