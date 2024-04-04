Dempsey Auction Company Presents Massive Tennessee Land Auction Featuring 8,200 +/- Acres Across Seven Counties

Invest in Tennessee's Rich Landscape Legacy with Dempsey Auction Company

SAVANNAH, TN / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2024 / Dempsey Auction Co is offering a monumental event in land acquisition: Premier Tennessee Land Absolute Online Auction, scheduled for Wednesday, April 24, 2024. This online-only auction boasts an impressive offering of 8,200 +/- acres divided into 10 parcels spanning across seven counties: Sequatchie, Rhea, Morgan, Clay/Overton, Perry, Decatur and Hardin.

Online bidding begins on Wednesday, April 10th, marking the beginning of an exciting opportunity for prospective buyers to secure their slice of Tennessee's scenic landscape. With bidding closing on April 24th, interested parties have ample time to conduct thorough due diligence and participate in this historic auction event.

All properties featured in the auction will be exclusively sold online through the innovative MarkNet platform, providing convenience and accessibility to bidders from across the globe. This digital approach ensures a seamless and transparent bidding process, allowing participants to engage from the comfort of their homes or offices.

It's imperative to note that all properties available in this auction are protected by conservation easements in favor of Foothills Land Conservancy. Prospective buyers are encouraged to reach out to Dempsey Auctions for precise details regarding these conservation easements.

"Discover an extraordinary opportunity to own vast acreage across seven counties in Tennessee," remarked Chase Tolbert, VP of Online Sales at Dempsey Auction. "With a total of 8,200 +/- acres spread across 10 parcels, this auction presents a rare chance to acquire expansive land holdings in a variety of landscapes. Whether you are seeking to invest, develop or preserve natural beauty, these parcels offer endless possibilities."

In addition to the vast acreage, parcels feature excellent interior roads, brow views, highway access, ecological diversity, hunting opportunities, and residential homesite potential with specific guidelines.

For more information about this opportunity and to access the bidding platform, interested parties are encouraged to visit www.dempseyauction.com. Additionally, inquiries regarding specific properties or conservation easements can be directed to the Dempsey Auction Company office.

In addition to the vast acreage available, Dempsey Auction Company offers additional information on each parcel that comes with detailed documentation outlining its unique features and potential uses. From sprawling farmlands to picturesque wooded areas, these parcels offer a diverse array of possibilities for investors, developers, and conservationists alike. Interested parties can explore interactive maps and aerial footage of the properties on their website, providing valuable insights into each parcel's topography and surrounding amenities.

Don't miss this unprecedented opportunity to become a steward of Tennessee's breathtaking landscapes. Join us for the Absolute Tennessee Land Auction and make your mark in the Volunteer State.

About Dempsey Auction Company:

Dempsey Auction Company is a leading auction house specializing in land, estate and specialty auctions. With a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, Dempsey Auction Company delivers unparalleled service and expertise to clients across the nation.

Contact Information

Chase Tolbert

Vice President of Online Sales

ctolbert@dempseyauction.com

7062660707

