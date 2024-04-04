ALKEME Insurance: ALKEME Announces Promotion of Nathan Morris to Chief Operating Officer

Morris will work with team and partners to bring the next phase of ALKEME's growth and vision to life

LADERA RANCH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2024 / ALKEME, a Top 40 Insurance Brokerage, announced ALKEME Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) Nathan Morris has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer (COO) effective immediately. In his new role as COO, Morris will lead ALKEME's national business operations and teams and ensure effective operationalization of the numerous strategic initiatives across ALKEME and its partner agencies. Morris will implement strategic direction, deploy KPI-driven improved processes and lead major key projects that are critical to ALKEME's next stage of growth.

ALKEME Announces Promotion of Nathan Morris to Chief Operating Officer

Morris will work with team and partners to bring the next phase of ALKEME's growth and vision to life

"For the past three years, Nate has played a pivotal role in the growth of ALKEME, from revenue generation, partner development and carrier relationships," said Curtis Barton, CEO of ALKEME. "With his wider responsibilities, he will be critical to executing our accelerated growth plan."

"I am eager to spearhead our transformation initiatives, aligning our strategy with enhanced operational efficiency as we bolster our offerings and advance our journey towards industry leadership," said Nathan Morris, Chief Operating Officer of ALKEME. "This is a very exciting time for ALKEME as we continue our aggressive acquisition plan and increase our organic growth in a very competitive market."

ABOUT ALKEME

ALKEME is a full-service insurance agency providing businesses and individuals with an extensive array of commercial and personal insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and wealth management services. Since its founding in 2020, ALKEME has completed over 40 acquisitions and serves its customers from over 35 locations in 16 states. ALKEME is ranked by Insurance Journal one of the top 40 largest agencies in the United States and by Business Insurance as the #5 fastest growing broker. Founded by owner/operators with a unique vision, ALKEME is fueled by its proven operating methodologies providing its partner agencies with the autonomy, resources and support to grow and thrive in an everchanging insurance landscape. Visit https://alkemeins.com for more information.

Contact Information

Josh Benveniste

Marketing

jbenveniste@alkemeins.com

SOURCE: ALKEME Insurance

View the original press release on newswire.com.