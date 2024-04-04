Turpaz Industries: Turpaz Appoints Martin Stiegler as Chief Commercial Officer of Flavors Europe

HOLON, Israel, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Turpaz Industries (TASE: TRPZ), which develops, manufactures, markets and sells both directly and via its subsidiaries fragrances, sweet and savory flavors and specialty fine ingredients, announces today the appointment of Martin Stiegler as Chief Commercial Officer of Flavors Europe.

Martin Stiegler brings with him vast experience garnered from his esteemed career in the food, beverage and flavor industries having worked for many years in leading companies in the food industry. With a proven track record spanning Europe, the USA, and Asia, Martin's background in both the technical and commercial sectors positions him as a valuable addition to the Turpaz Industries team.

Karen Cohen Khazon, Turpaz Industries CEO stated that "We are excited to welcome Martin Stiegler to the Turpaz Industries group. As the new Chief Commercial Officer of Flavors Europe, Martin's leadership will be instrumental in driving our expansion initiatives within the Taste division. Martin will lead our commercial, application and creation teams in Europe."

This announcement comes on the heels of several strategic appointments within the Turpaz Industries group, underscoring the group's commitment to innovation and leadership within the Flavor & Fragrance industry. Recent additions to the team include Pierre-Yves Cariou as Global Master Perfumer, Joris Matthijs as Global Senior Flavorist, and Anna Corless as Global Procurement Manager.



Turpaz Industries continues to expand its position as an industry leader, leveraging top-tier talent and fostering a culture of excellence and innovation. Martin's appointment coincides with the acquisition of 100% ownership in Cewecon GmbH, a private company incorporated in Germany, which holds a group of Belgian and German companies. Martin's appointment, along with the expansion of the group's activities in Europe, underscores Turpaz Industries' dedication to driving growth and delivering exceptional value to customers worldwide.

