Donnerstag, 04.04.2024
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.04.2024 | 14:54
37 Leser
Henrik Ehrnrooth to continue as the Chair of the Board of Directors of UPM-Kymmene Corporation

UPM-Kymmene Corporation Stock Exchange Release (Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange) 4 April 2024 at 15:50 EEST

Henrik Ehrnrooth to continue as the Chair of the Board of Directors of UPM-Kymmene Corporation

Henrik Ehrnrooth was elected as Chair, and Kim Wahl as Deputy Chair of the Board of Directors of UPM-Kymmene Corporation at the Board of Directors' constitutive meeting that took place today following the Annual General Meeting.

In addition, the Board of Directors elected the chairs and other members to the Board committees from among its members:

  • Pia Aaltonen-Forsell was elected to chair the Audit Committee, and Jari Gustafsson and Marjan Oudeman were elected as other committee members.
  • Martin à Porta was re-elected to chair the Remuneration Committee, and Melanie Maas-Brunner and Topi Manner were elected as other committee members.
  • Henrik Ehrnrooth was re-elected to chair the Nomination and Governance Committee, and Piia-Noora Kauppi and Kim Wahl were elected as other committee members.

As assessed by the Board, all committee members are independent of both the Company and its significant shareholders, so the committees fulfil their respective independence criteria as set out in the Finnish Corporate Governance Code.

UPM, Media Relations
Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EEST
tel. +358 40 588 3284
media@upm.com

UPM
We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. As the industry leader in responsibility, we are committed to the UN Business Ambition for 1.5°C and the science-based targets to mitigate climate change. We employ 16,600 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 10.5 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore - Beyond fossils. www.upm.com

Follow UPM on X | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | UPM biofore beyondfossils


