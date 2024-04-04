AEG and Green Sports Alliance Unite Sports and Entertainment Around Sustainability at 2024 Green Sports Alliance Summit

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2024 / AEG:

Accelerating Together in 14 Year Partnership

The Green Sports Alliance (GSA) is thrilled to announce the 14th annual Summit, themed "Faster, Further, Together," to be held at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles from June 11th to June 13th. AEG, as a pioneering member of the Green Sports Alliance, returns as the Title Sponsor for the event, marking the organization's 14th year of collaboration.

"As the epicenter for sports and entertainment in Los Angeles, Crypto.com Arena has a history of leading our industry in sustainable practices," said Lee Zeidman, President of Crypto.com Arena, Peacock Theater and L.A. LIVE. "We are thrilled to partner with the GSA to further our shared commitment to address the urgent issues of climate change in sports and build a more sustainable and inclusive future."

The 2024 GSA Summit aims to gather over 600 global professionals, including representatives from sports leagues, teams, entertainment venues, corporate leaders, athletes, and community stakeholders. This premier event will be hosted across L.A. LIVE at Crypto.com Arena, Peacock Theater and The NOVO. It will showcase cutting-edge strategies and initiatives to foster healthier, more sustainable, and vibrant communities worldwide.

The Summit will delve into how the sports and entertainment sectors are utilizing their influence to drive action on climate change, environmental conservation, and social justice. Additionally, emphasis will be placed on engaging fans and ensuring tangible, long-term community benefits. The three-day program is open to professionals and students, with tickets available for purchase online.

"On behalf of the GSA Board and Staff, we are honored to partner with AEG to recognize Social and Environmental Leadership within the Sports and Entertainment Industry," said Roger McClendon, Executive Director of Green Sports Alliance. "We're excited to showcase innovative technology, celebrate sustainability leaders, share plant-forward food, release collaborative playbooks, and be inspired by changemakers. Together, we aim to inspire and accelerate positive change, creating a more just, healthy, and resilient future for generations to come."

The event will feature an Innovation Hub showcasing sustainable solutions, ample networking opportunities, and culinary delights.

"AEG is proud to extend our long-standing partnership with the GSA by hosting the first GSA Summit in Los Angeles at our venues across the L.A. LIVE campus. Since the inception of GSA, we have shared a common vision for reshaping the sports industry to protect our communities and climate. We look forward to three days of insightful discussions and networking with peers," said Erik Distler, VP of Sustainability at AEG.

Visit greensportsalliance.org/2024summit to register. Companies interested in sponsoring or exhibiting can contact GSA at matt@greensportsalliance.org.

