Donnerstag, 04.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Perfektes Setup: Aktueller Research sieht 563% Kurschance bei NurExone Biologic!
ACCESSWIRE
04.04.2024 | 17:26
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Antea Group: Getting Ahead of the Curve: Preparing Your Business for ESG Regulations

An Antea Group Webinar

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2024 / Antea Group

Webinar Information

With the US SEC finalizing its climate disclosure rules and states like California taking legislative climate action, Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) regulations and pressures from stakeholders are becoming ever more complex and challenging to navigate. This webinar will cut through the noise, providing a practical guide to current trends while also looking around the corner to what is yet to come. Attendees will receive actionable, practical advice including where to begin and when, based on our subject matter expertise and experience working with clients across multiple industries and geographies.

Whether you're just starting your ESG journey or seeking to refine existing practices, you'll gain insights to focus your limited time and resources, avoid costly missteps, and learn to utilize best practices for emissions calculations and data management as you prepare for the next wave of ESG regulations.

Join us on Wednesday, April 24th at 12:00 PM CDT for our latest webinar, Getting Ahead of the Curve: Preparing Your Business for ESG Regulations.

Register Here!



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Antea Group on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Antea Group
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/antea-group
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Antea Group



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
