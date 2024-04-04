ORGANOX LIMITED: Appointment of Stephen M. Deitsch as new Chief Financial Officer

OXFORD, United Kingdom, April 04, 2024, a medical device company which is changing the paradigm in liver transplantation in the US and Europe with its groundbreaking normothermic machine perfusion technology, today announces that Stephen(NYSE: FNA), a leading medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopaedic market, where he has held the role of CFO since September 2020. Steve's leadership was instrumental in Paragon 28's successful IPO on the NYSE in the fall of 2021. Prior to Paragon 28, Steve held CFO roles in a range of public and privately held companies in both the US and Europe.



Craig Marshall, OrganOx Chief Executive Officer, said, "I am hugely looking forward to working with Steve as our new CFO. I have no doubt Steve's breadth of experience will prove to be invaluable to OrganOx as we continue to grow our customer base in the US and in Europe. I also wish to thank Graham Yeatman for his exemplary contribution over the past 5 years, and I am delighted Graham will be continuing to support the future growth of our business as Executive Vice-President, Finance and Company Secretary."

Executive Chairman of the Board, Dr. Oern Stuge, said, "Good people are critical for business success. Steve brings an outstanding track record of company and finance leadership which will serve the future needs of patients suffering from end-stage liver failure as we continue to build world class capabilities across the executive team and the broader company."

Stephen Deitsch, Chief Financial Officer, said, "It is an honour to join OrganOx, a truly innovative medical technology company founded with a mission to save lives. The Company's first product, the OrganOx metra, is experiencing explosive growth as it enables more precious liver donation gifts to be transplanted into critically ill patients, in a more predictable and less urgent manner. I look forward to working side by side with Craig, our Board of Directors, and the entire OrganOx team to realise the full value of our life-saving technologies."

OrganOx is a commercial stage, UK-based medical device company with a focus on the therapeutic applications of isolated organ perfusion. Its first product, the OrganOx metra normothermic liver machine perfusion system, has been used to support more than 3000 liver transplant operations globally, optimizing the use of donated organs by enabling assessment of the quality of livers as well as longer preservation durations. Other therapeutic applications, including in kidney transplantation, are in development. Learn more at www.organox.com

