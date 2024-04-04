Anzeige
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 04

4 April 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 175,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 541.445p. The highest price paid per share was 544.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 534.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0219% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 509,668,628 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 797,827,345. Rightmove holds 11,558,107 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

ExecutionTime

870

544.200

16:24:36

329

544.200

16:22:28

109

544.200

16:22:28

913

544.200

16:22:28

25

544.200

16:22:28

50

544.200

16:22:28

86

544.200

16:21:39

76

544.200

16:21:39

1302

544.200

16:21:39

940

544.400

16:20:48

384

544.400

16:20:48

1663

544.400

16:19:48

660

544.400

16:19:48

290

544.400

16:19:48

385

544.200

16:18:02

1439

544.000

16:15:53

1717

544.400

16:13:53

503

544.600

16:13:42

1120

544.600

16:13:42

1608

544.600

16:12:41

1505

544.800

16:09:45

2148

544.800

16:09:05

1525

544.800

16:07:31

1644

544.400

16:04:40

1379

544.200

16:02:24

1473

544.200

15:59:26

1590

544.400

15:58:41

616

544.600

15:58:23

616

544.600

15:58:23

150

544.600

15:58:23

564

544.400

15:55:44

624

544.400

15:55:44

1678

544.200

15:48:08

23

544.400

15:48:00

1449

544.400

15:48:00

1660

544.600

15:45:29

1531

544.400

15:42:44

1706

544.200

15:36:55

1355

544.200

15:34:18

56

544.200

15:34:18

1587

543.600

15:30:41

1481

543.600

15:29:45

650

542.800

15:23:02

507

542.800

15:23:02

324

542.800

15:23:02

1125

542.800

15:23:02

397

542.800

15:23:02

1391

542.600

15:18:42

1628

542.400

15:14:50

1563

542.600

15:14:49

1701

542.600

15:10:03

1506

542.600

15:09:32

1557

542.400

15:02:50

1515

541.800

15:00:40

888

541.600

14:56:33

137

541.600

14:56:33

583

541.600

14:56:33

624

541.400

14:53:06

324

541.400

14:53:06

750

541.400

14:53:06

1595

541.200

14:51:59

228

541.600

14:50:56

1300

541.600

14:50:56

1684

541.800

14:46:13

1760

542.000

14:46:13

341

542.200

14:46:13

1300

542.200

14:46:13

1593

541.600

14:39:00

584

541.600

14:37:35

1111

541.600

14:37:35

1460

541.800

14:36:20

1509

541.600

14:34:44

1397

541.200

14:33:00

262

541.200

14:33:00

116

540.800

14:29:01

937

540.800

14:29:01

616

540.800

14:29:01

1664

540.800

14:29:01

1479

539.400

14:17:05

1643

539.400

14:11:42

444

540.400

14:07:10

1130

540.400

14:07:10

1696

540.600

13:59:14

674

540.800

13:50:36

937

540.800

13:50:36

1563

540.400

13:41:35

1453

540.600

13:41:34

132

540.000

13:37:54

724

540.400

13:37:34

166

540.400

13:37:34

319

540.400

13:37:34

170

540.400

13:37:34

1642

540.200

13:30:52

1499

540.600

13:29:32

1661

540.800

13:22:37

1689

541.000

13:13:17

1643

540.600

12:58:04

1181

539.600

12:49:59

310

539.600

12:49:59

1429

540.800

12:36:27

1703

541.200

12:31:16

1420

541.000

12:27:03

153

540.600

12:15:28

397

540.600

12:15:28

966

540.600

12:15:28

1354

540.200

12:05:02

115

540.200

12:05:02

1149

540.800

12:01:46

163

540.800

12:01:46

60

540.800

12:00:40

83

540.800

12:00:40

1394

540.200

11:50:28

1031

540.600

11:50:02

373

540.600

11:50:02

463

540.600

11:29:51

1087

540.600

11:29:51

474

540.600

11:26:47

132

540.600

11:26:47

902

540.600

11:26:47

1645

540.400

11:18:52

1648

540.600

11:15:32

1447

540.400

10:53:14

1482

540.600

10:51:17

1286

539.800

10:39:31

128

539.800

10:39:31

1639

540.400

10:34:30

353

540.600

10:23:54

1300

540.600

10:23:54

1520

539.800

10:15:33

187

539.800

10:15:33

1525

539.000

10:09:30

1470

538.800

10:04:58

1631

539.200

09:57:01

1506

539.400

09:55:53

1649

539.800

09:44:28

1465

540.000

09:41:34

1598

540.600

09:33:37

1390

540.400

09:31:26

1140

540.600

09:31:26

254

540.600

09:31:26

303

540.800

09:31:26

1281

540.800

09:31:26

1495

541.200

09:31:26

1709

542.000

09:25:36

1483

542.600

09:23:41

374

542.200

09:15:08

1300

542.200

09:15:08

1449

542.600

09:14:36

1614

540.600

08:58:00

1465

540.000

08:50:21

1384

540.000

08:43:06

348

538.800

08:39:16

1300

538.800

08:39:16

13

538.800

08:32:48

1370

538.800

08:32:48

1678

537.400

08:25:39

445

537.800

08:24:55

1070

537.800

08:24:55

1709

538.200

08:22:43

1451

537.400

08:14:06

142

537.400

08:14:06

1439

537.800

08:14:06

342

534.600

08:09:49

1147

534.600

08:09:49

846

537.600

08:08:08

547

537.600

08:08:08

1487

539.000

08:06:37

142

539.600

08:06:36

1696

540.200

08:06:36

1691

540.600

08:03:07

1558

541.400

08:03:07


