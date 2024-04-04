Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 04
4 April 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 175,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 541.445p. The highest price paid per share was 544.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 534.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0219% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 509,668,628 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 797,827,345. Rightmove holds 11,558,107 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
ExecutionTime
870
544.200
16:24:36
329
544.200
16:22:28
109
544.200
16:22:28
913
544.200
16:22:28
25
544.200
16:22:28
50
544.200
16:22:28
86
544.200
16:21:39
76
544.200
16:21:39
1302
544.200
16:21:39
940
544.400
16:20:48
384
544.400
16:20:48
1663
544.400
16:19:48
660
544.400
16:19:48
290
544.400
16:19:48
385
544.200
16:18:02
1439
544.000
16:15:53
1717
544.400
16:13:53
503
544.600
16:13:42
1120
544.600
16:13:42
1608
544.600
16:12:41
1505
544.800
16:09:45
2148
544.800
16:09:05
1525
544.800
16:07:31
1644
544.400
16:04:40
1379
544.200
16:02:24
1473
544.200
15:59:26
1590
544.400
15:58:41
616
544.600
15:58:23
616
544.600
15:58:23
150
544.600
15:58:23
564
544.400
15:55:44
624
544.400
15:55:44
1678
544.200
15:48:08
23
544.400
15:48:00
1449
544.400
15:48:00
1660
544.600
15:45:29
1531
544.400
15:42:44
1706
544.200
15:36:55
1355
544.200
15:34:18
56
544.200
15:34:18
1587
543.600
15:30:41
1481
543.600
15:29:45
650
542.800
15:23:02
507
542.800
15:23:02
324
542.800
15:23:02
1125
542.800
15:23:02
397
542.800
15:23:02
1391
542.600
15:18:42
1628
542.400
15:14:50
1563
542.600
15:14:49
1701
542.600
15:10:03
1506
542.600
15:09:32
1557
542.400
15:02:50
1515
541.800
15:00:40
888
541.600
14:56:33
137
541.600
14:56:33
583
541.600
14:56:33
624
541.400
14:53:06
324
541.400
14:53:06
750
541.400
14:53:06
1595
541.200
14:51:59
228
541.600
14:50:56
1300
541.600
14:50:56
1684
541.800
14:46:13
1760
542.000
14:46:13
341
542.200
14:46:13
1300
542.200
14:46:13
1593
541.600
14:39:00
584
541.600
14:37:35
1111
541.600
14:37:35
1460
541.800
14:36:20
1509
541.600
14:34:44
1397
541.200
14:33:00
262
541.200
14:33:00
116
540.800
14:29:01
937
540.800
14:29:01
616
540.800
14:29:01
1664
540.800
14:29:01
1479
539.400
14:17:05
1643
539.400
14:11:42
444
540.400
14:07:10
1130
540.400
14:07:10
1696
540.600
13:59:14
674
540.800
13:50:36
937
540.800
13:50:36
1563
540.400
13:41:35
1453
540.600
13:41:34
132
540.000
13:37:54
724
540.400
13:37:34
166
540.400
13:37:34
319
540.400
13:37:34
170
540.400
13:37:34
1642
540.200
13:30:52
1499
540.600
13:29:32
1661
540.800
13:22:37
1689
541.000
13:13:17
1643
540.600
12:58:04
1181
539.600
12:49:59
310
539.600
12:49:59
1429
540.800
12:36:27
1703
541.200
12:31:16
1420
541.000
12:27:03
153
540.600
12:15:28
397
540.600
12:15:28
966
540.600
12:15:28
1354
540.200
12:05:02
115
540.200
12:05:02
1149
540.800
12:01:46
163
540.800
12:01:46
60
540.800
12:00:40
83
540.800
12:00:40
1394
540.200
11:50:28
1031
540.600
11:50:02
373
540.600
11:50:02
463
540.600
11:29:51
1087
540.600
11:29:51
474
540.600
11:26:47
132
540.600
11:26:47
902
540.600
11:26:47
1645
540.400
11:18:52
1648
540.600
11:15:32
1447
540.400
10:53:14
1482
540.600
10:51:17
1286
539.800
10:39:31
128
539.800
10:39:31
1639
540.400
10:34:30
353
540.600
10:23:54
1300
540.600
10:23:54
1520
539.800
10:15:33
187
539.800
10:15:33
1525
539.000
10:09:30
1470
538.800
10:04:58
1631
539.200
09:57:01
1506
539.400
09:55:53
1649
539.800
09:44:28
1465
540.000
09:41:34
1598
540.600
09:33:37
1390
540.400
09:31:26
1140
540.600
09:31:26
254
540.600
09:31:26
303
540.800
09:31:26
1281
540.800
09:31:26
1495
541.200
09:31:26
1709
542.000
09:25:36
1483
542.600
09:23:41
374
542.200
09:15:08
1300
542.200
09:15:08
1449
542.600
09:14:36
1614
540.600
08:58:00
1465
540.000
08:50:21
1384
540.000
08:43:06
348
538.800
08:39:16
1300
538.800
08:39:16
13
538.800
08:32:48
1370
538.800
08:32:48
1678
537.400
08:25:39
445
537.800
08:24:55
1070
537.800
08:24:55
1709
538.200
08:22:43
1451
537.400
08:14:06
142
537.400
08:14:06
1439
537.800
08:14:06
342
534.600
08:09:49
1147
534.600
08:09:49
846
537.600
08:08:08
547
537.600
08:08:08
1487
539.000
08:06:37
142
539.600
08:06:36
1696
540.200
08:06:36
1691
540.600
08:03:07
1558
541.400
08:03:07