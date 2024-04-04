Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.04.2024
Perfektes Setup: Aktueller Research sieht 563% Kurschance bei NurExone Biologic!
04.04.2024 | 18:02
Upright Education and Northeastern State University Partner to Empower Tech Talent in Oklahoma

TAHLEQUAH, OK / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2024 / Upright Education, a leading provider of tech skilling programs, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Northeastern State University (NSU) to address the growing demand for tech talent in Oklahoma. The collaboration marks a significant milestone in enhancing workforce development initiatives in the state, particularly to meet the tech labor growth in cities like Tulsa and Oklahoma City, where the tech industry is experiencing robust growth.

Through this partnership, Upright Education and NSU are committed to equipping adults with the essential skills needed to transition into high-demand roles within software engineering, data analytics, digital marketing, and UX/UI design. Programs are 100% online, but include several weekly live instruction times to ensure that learners are able to comprehend, retain, and apply new skills. Upright also provides unlimited access to career services to support job placement - including job search best practices and 1:1 career coaching sessions. This comprehensive wraparound model is designed to support strong completion and placement outcomes.

"We are excited to launch our first partnership in Oklahoma, a region with a growing and evolving tech landscape," said Benny Boas, CEO at Upright Education. "By joining forces with NSU, an institution dedicated to workforce development, we aim to empower adult learners to thrive in lucrative new careers and drive sustained growth for the economy."

"NSU - College of Extended Learning is very excited about this partnership," said Dr. Eloy A. Chavez, Dean of the College of Extended Learning and Continuing Education. "This collaboration brings together our shared commitment to empowering and supporting individuals in their professional development journey. We are pleased to join forces with Upright Education to enhance access to resources, training programs, and opportunities that will enrich the lives and careers of the Oklahoma workforce. Together, we are poised to create a stronger, more resilient community, where each individual can thrive and contribute meaningfully to our collective success. We look forward to the positive impact this partnership will have on our regional area workforce and the broader Oklahoma communities."

For more information, visit the NSU program page or Upright Education.

Contact Information

Philip Chang
Director of Partnerships
pchang@uprighted.com
9172513606

SOURCE: Upright Education

View the original press release on newswire.com.

