Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 04.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Perfektes Setup: Aktueller Research sieht 563% Kurschance bei NurExone Biologic!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
04.04.24
15:29 Uhr
0,515 Euro
+0,027
+5,53 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5050,53519:20
Dow Jones News
04.04.2024 | 18:07
172 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Plc: Publication of 2023 Annual Report and Notice of 2024 AGM

DJ Funding Circle Plc: Publication of 2023 Annual Report and Notice of 2024 AGM 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: Publication of 2023 Annual Report and Notice of 2024 AGM 
04-Apr-2024 / 16:33 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
4 April 2024 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
 
Publication of 2023 Annual Report and Notice of 2024 Annual General Meeting 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") has today published its Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2023 
("Annual Report"). 
 
The Company has also today made the following documents available to shareholders: 
 
   -- Notice of 2024 Annual General Meeting ("Notice of AGM"); 
   -- 2024 Annual General Meeting Proxy Form ("Proxy Form"); and 
   -- 2024 Annual General Meeting Voting Instruction Card ("Voting Instruction Card"). 
 
The Annual Report is available to download from the Company's website at: https://corporate.fundingcircle.com/investors 
/results-reports-presentations/ and the Notice of AGM, Proxy Form and Voting Instruction Card at: https:// 
corporate.fundingcircle.com/investors/shareholder-meetings. Printed copies are being posted to shareholders who have 
elected to receive documents in hard copy. 
 
In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, copies of the Annual Report and Notice of AGM will also shortly be available for 
inspection on the National Storage Mechanism at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. 
 
AGM Arrangements 
 
The Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday 15 May 2024 at the Company's offices 
at 71 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4V 4AY. 
 
 
ENDS 
 
Enquiries: 
Funding Circle: 
Investor Relations  ir@fundingcircle.com 
Tony Nicol 
Media Relations   press@fundingcircle.com 
Angeli Everitt 
Headland Consultancy  +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse 
 
About Funding Circle: 
Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK's leading SME lending platform. Its mission is to build the place where small 
businesses get the funding they need to win.  Funding Circle enables small businesses to access funding - offering an 
unrivalled customer experience powered by data and technology. For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides 
access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, with robust and attractive returns. Globally, Funding 
Circle has extended more than GBP16bn in credit to c.150,000 businesses. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: ACS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports 
Sequence No.:  313678 
EQS News ID:  1873725 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1873725&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 04, 2024 11:34 ET (15:34 GMT)

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.