DJ Funding Circle Plc: Publication of 2023 Annual Report and Notice of 2024 AGM

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: Publication of 2023 Annual Report and Notice of 2024 AGM 04-Apr-2024 / 16:33 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4 April 2024 LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 Funding Circle Holdings plc Publication of 2023 Annual Report and Notice of 2024 Annual General Meeting Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") has today published its Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2023 ("Annual Report"). The Company has also today made the following documents available to shareholders: -- Notice of 2024 Annual General Meeting ("Notice of AGM"); -- 2024 Annual General Meeting Proxy Form ("Proxy Form"); and -- 2024 Annual General Meeting Voting Instruction Card ("Voting Instruction Card"). The Annual Report is available to download from the Company's website at: https://corporate.fundingcircle.com/investors /results-reports-presentations/ and the Notice of AGM, Proxy Form and Voting Instruction Card at: https:// corporate.fundingcircle.com/investors/shareholder-meetings. Printed copies are being posted to shareholders who have elected to receive documents in hard copy. In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, copies of the Annual Report and Notice of AGM will also shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. AGM Arrangements The Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday 15 May 2024 at the Company's offices at 71 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4V 4AY. ENDS Enquiries: Funding Circle: Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse About Funding Circle: Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK's leading SME lending platform. Its mission is to build the place where small businesses get the funding they need to win. Funding Circle enables small businesses to access funding - offering an unrivalled customer experience powered by data and technology. For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, with robust and attractive returns. Globally, Funding Circle has extended more than GBP16bn in credit to c.150,000 businesses. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: ACS TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports Sequence No.: 313678 EQS News ID: 1873725 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1873725&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 04, 2024 11:34 ET (15:34 GMT)