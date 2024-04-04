INFORMA MARKETS - GLOBAL LICENSING GROUP: CORRECTION: License Global Shares Revised Top Global Licensing Agents Report for 2024 with Increased Total Revenue

Updated report includes reflected increased revenue totals to comprehensive ranking.

SANTA MONICA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2024 / License Global , the leading publication for licensed consumer products news, trends and insights, shares the annual edition of The Top Global Licensing Agents report with updates, ranking the world's leading brand licensing and extension agencies, highlighting the biggest agencies that drive revenue for the business of brand licensing and licensed consumer products.

License Global's Top Global Licensing Agents report charts the annual retail activity of 50 leading brand licensing agencies to gauge market health and indicate trends in the business.

The Top 10 Agents are:

IMG?- $17.20B CAA Brand Management - $13.83B? Beanstalk?- $10.10B LMCA?- $7.73B Brand Central?- $3.90B Global Icons?- $3.90B WildBrain CPLG?- $3.60B CLC?- $3.54B Brandgenuity?- $3.00B The Joester Loria Group - $2.80B?

Licensing continues to grow internationally as the report highlights top agents by region, noting sales revenue of licensed consumer product generated by agents at retail, with North America ranking first in the market.

"Each agent listed in this report is incredibly important to driving forward the business of brands," says Amanda Cioletti, Vice President of Content and Strategy for License Global. "This report helps recognize the agencies making waves in licensed merchandise and retail revenue, but also provides significant insight into categories best suited for product market expansion, guiding strategic business decisions for the future."

The Top Global Licensing Agents report surveyed its respondents for key market insights, asking agents what consumer product categories make up future brand strategies for licensing agents in 2024 and beyond. Fashion and Apparel received the most responses for future licensed consumer goods and brand extensions, followed by Food and Beverage, then Toys and Games, Health and Beauty, Footwear and Accessories, Location-Based Entertainment and Home Décor, respectively, were all identified as the leading categories for product expansion in the future.

Additionally, the 2024 report survey forecasts up-and-coming consumer product categories, aiming to provide a deeper look into the strategies that will drive consumer purchases and the best ways to extend brands to create the most impact.

To read and download the full live revised License Global's 2024 Top Global Licensing Agents report please visit www.licenseglobal.com.

Many of the agents listed in the report will be in attendance at the most important licensing event of the year, Licensing Expo, taking place May 21-23 at Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. For more information on Licensing Expo, please visit www.licensingexpo.com .

