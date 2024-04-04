Martian Named as Top 100 Most Promising Private AI Companies of 2024 by CB Insights

Martian has not only established itself, but the category it invented-model routing-as one of the most important components in AI Infrastructure

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2024 / Market intelligence platform CB Insights has named Martian one of the top 100 most promising private AI companies in 2024.

In March 2023, Martian released the first commercial Large Language Model (LLM) router. At the time, the concept of a model router which routes each prompt between various models was virtually unheard of. Since then, the platform has grown in usage by orders of magnitude in the last 4 months. Engineers at 300+ companies, from Amazon to Zapier, have used Martian to achieve higher performance and lower costs, with greater security and reliability.

The premise is that by routing dynamically between models, Martian unlocks a model arbitrage, giving better than any single model can achieve by itself. Martian outperforms even the most sophisticated LLMs like GPT-4 on tasks such as customer service, retrieval augmented generation (RAG), and coding.

Over the past year, as Martian has raised $9 million from NEA, General Catalyst, and others, the model router category has emerged at the forefront of AI orchestration.

"We recognized that an LLM router would be the most critical element of deploying LLMs in production from our research building applications of LLMs in the years leading up to ChatGPT," said Etan Ginsberg, co-founder of Martian.

"From launching the first router to serving hundreds of companies ranging from startups to large enterprises, Martian has seen substantial growth in the last year," said Shriyash Upadhyay, co-founder of Martian.

The approach Martian takes to routing is built on the company's mission to understand the nature of intelligence. It's the same mission which gives rise to the name Martian, a nod to the group of genius Hungarian-American scientists who were all born in the same neighborhood in Budapest - nobody knew what produced such concentrated intelligence in that neighborhood so they jokingly assumed the group descended from Martians.

Martian has created a method for faithfully converting transformers-a giant black box-into programs that can be understood the way we can read and understand Python. By better understanding models and their internals, Martian is able to route between them much more effectively.

"This is what has led Ph.D. students and even tenured professors to abandon academia to join us," said Shriyash Upadhyay. "It's an honor to be recognized by CB Insights as we continue our mission to build better AI tooling by understanding AI better."

About Martian

Martian is an orchestration layer solution for companies making requests to Large Language Models. It allows companies to improve the accuracy of model output, reduce the total cost of ownership of using AI, and reduce latency of responses by routing requests between LLMs. Used by engineers at 300+ companies and backed by $9M from NEA and General Catalyst, Martian is building enterprise tooling to use AI effectively. To try out Martian and see how it can optimize your Generative AI system, visit www.withmartian.com.

