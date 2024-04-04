

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - In a recently conducted phase 2 trial, which was published in The New England Journal of Medicine, Sanofi's (SNY) lixisenatide was found to be effective in slowing down the progression of motor disability, which includes symptoms such as tremors, stiffness, and slowed movement in patients at an early stage of Parkinson's disease.



The drug developed by French drugmaker, Sanofi belongs to the class of glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists, which is similar to the popular medications Ozempic for diabetes and Wegovy for obesity.



The study involved 156 individuals across France with early-stage Parkinson's disease who were randomly assigned to receive either lixisenatide from Sanofi or a placebo for one year. Participants continued their standard Parkinson's medication during the study, with one group receiving daily injections of Sanofi's drug and the other group receiving a placebo. Patients taking lixisenatide exhibited minimal progression of motor symptoms compared to those receiving the placebo, with the difference persisting two months after treatment cessation.



However, the use of Sanofi's drug was linked to a higher incidence of gastrointestinal side effects, such as nausea in nearly half of the patients and vomiting in 13% of participants.



While the study's results are encouraging, the researchers have indicated that further extensive studies are necessary to ascertain the effectiveness and safety of Sanofi's lixisenatide treatment in patients with degenerative brain conditions, including the duration of its benefits.



It is important to mention that Sanofi removed lixisenatide from the market in early 2023 for reasons unrelated to its safety and efficacy, characterizing it as a business decision. Nevertheless, the company supplied the drug for the trial but was not directly involved in the research, which was supported by the French Ministry for Health and Prevention and the charity Cure Parkinson's.



