Actusnews Wire
04.04.2024 | 21:53
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HYDROGENE DE FRANCE: Availability of 2023 audited consolidated financial statements

Bordeaux (France), 4 April 2024

Hydrogène de France (HDF Energy), a developer of large-scale hydrogen infrastructure and manufacturer of high-power fuel cells, announces the availability of its 2023 audited consolidated financial statements, available in the appendix of this press release's PDF version.

The consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 3 April 2024. The audit procedures on the consolidated financial statements have been completed and the auditors' report will be issued shortly.

ABOUT HYDROGÈNE DE FRANCE (HDF Energy)

HDF Energy is a leading global player in the hydrogen industry, dedicated to developing large-scale hydrogen infrastructure and advanced multi-megawatt fuel cell technology.

These fuel cells generate electricity from hydrogen, driving the decarbonization efforts across the power generation, heavy maritime and rail mobility sectors. Set to commence mass production in 2025 at HDF Energy's facility near Bordeaux, these fuel cells serve as the cornerstone of the power plants and heavy mobility solutions developed by HDF Energy.

HDF Energy's Renewstable® power plants deliver non-intermittent renewable, stable and baseload power by seamlessly integrating intermittent renewable energy sources with substantial on-site energy storage in the form of green hydrogen. HDF Energy is also developing extensive infrastructure for the mass production of carbon-free hydrogen.

Backed by a team of over 100 hydrogen experts boasting more than a decade of operational experience across the value chain, HDF Energy is currently developing a portfolio of projects valued at over €5 billion.

Headquartered in France, HDF Energy has regional offices in Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, Africa, and Oceania with 30+ nationalities among its staff. Since 2021, the Group has been listed on the Euronext Paris stock market, member of the Euronext Tech Leaders segment.

For more information: www.hdf-energy.com

Contacts

Investor RelationsMedia Relations
Hélène de Watteville
+ 33 (0)1 53 67 36 33
hdf-energy@actus.fr		Serena BONI
+33 (0)4 72 18 04 92
sboni@actus.fr
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: yW2ak5abZJqYy52eYsebmGloapxjlpPFZZKenGhqlJ2VcG2RmJtlaZnLZnFlnmps
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-84956-mise-a-disposition-des-comptes-consolides-2023-eng.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
