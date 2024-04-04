Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2024) - Cerilon is pleased to announce Williams County's approval of the company's application for a Conditional Use Permit (CUP), an important next step in Cerilon GTL North Dakota's development.

"We've worked hard to meet the County's high expectations for the project in its early phases of design and engineering," said Ron Opperman, CEO of Cerilon GTL. "This approval is significant because it signals we have thoroughly demonstrated our plans to create substantial economic benefit while also carefully considering and mitigating the potential impacts of this project's development."

Cerilon has proposed an innovative gas-to-liquids (GTL) facility that will transform natural gas into unique, high-performance synthetic products. These products include industry-leading Group III+ base oils, ultra-low sulphur diesel and naphtha. The site, near Trenton, North Dakota, was selected for several reasons, including its proximity to abundant natural gas supplies, access to road and rail transportation, and existing local infrastructure.

Cerilon GTL North Dakota the first project of its kind

Cerilon GTL North Dakota is the first larger-scale, natural gas-fed GTL facility in North America. It will also feature carbon capture and storage, making this nominally 24,000 barrel-per-day facility the first of its kind in the world. There are two facilities of a similar size planned for the same site.

"This project is a foundational part of our vision to deliver energy transition at scale," added Nico Duursema. "We're on track to meet our goal of having all permits in place by the end of this year, progress that further mitigates investment risk and brings us one step closer to delivering on our vision."

The proposed site was conditionally rezoned for heavy industrial development in 2022, contingent upon the company receiving this CUP from the County. Today's approval confirms that the company has so far satisfied the requirements established in the Williams County Zoning Ordinance and Subdivision Regulations for this type of development.

"We believe in building strong relationships and working to deeply understand local concerns," said Rochelle Harding, Director of Sustainability and Engagement. "As a result, the project has been shaped by the perspectives of local landowners, partners, businesses, and government. What we're proposing also delivers on our company's belief in the importance of environmental stewardship."

Cerilon is an international, privately held corporation, headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The company is focused on developing and offering a portfolio of energy transition, chemical and professional services companies. An unwavering ESG-focus, long-term partnerships, strategic agility and the ability to rapidly integrate technological advancements enhance project replicability, speed-to-market and return on investment. Cerilon is well positioned to provide energy transition solutions and expertise that can help create a better future.

