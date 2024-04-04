CNH Industrial: CNH Empowers Female Farmer in Thailand Through Tech

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2024 / Women are cultivating positive change in agriculture by embracing precision farming technology. One such trailblazer is 26-year-old Rattanawadee Yamsri, who is harnessing the power of connected farming through CNH to boost productivity on her family's sugarcane farm in northeastern Thailand.

"The perception that agriculture requires immense physical strength and is more suitable for men no longer exists. Modern machinery and technology have significantly eased the physical demands of farming," she remarked.

Rattanawadee oversees various aspects of farm operations including accounting, information management, and liaison with one of the country's largest sugar producers. As a tech enthusiast, she is also empowering their farm workers by harnessing Case IH (a brand of CNH) machinery, the Austoft 9000's built-in Advanced Farming Systems (AFS) Connect 4G telematics system.

"AFS Connect provides a comprehensive overview of the harvester's performance, operating status, oil level, and usage notifications. This data helps me to efficiently oversee what's going on in the field, from harvesting to transportation planning. I receive notifications when a problem occurs, and can seamlessly access remote maintenance and technical support," she said.

Widely popular in Rattawanadee's home province in Buriram (Thailand), Case IH's harvesters offer greater harvesting capacity at a lower cost.

Matthew McDonald, SEA Precision Technology Manager at Case IH said, "AFS Connect helps farmers and farm managers get more things done. It helps them make informed decisions in real-time. Features such as auto guidance make life easier for the operator while promoting improved harvests and sustainable production practices."

Rattawanadee's initiative in the field is a testament to the empowering presence of women in agriculture. CNH continues to support women like Rattawanadee in their work in the field through sustainable precision tech not only in Thailand, but across the globe.

