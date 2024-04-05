Southport, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2024) - Avia Homes, a trailblazer in the homebuilding industry, proudly announces its strategic partnership with Di Carlo Property Group. The move is a significant step in reshaping the residential construction industry in Australia. Collaborating with Di Carlo Property Group, renowned for its rich legacy in Brisbane's property development, reinforces Avia Homes' commitment to results and expansion.

Reflecting on a standout first year, Avia Homes celebrates the completion and delivery of over 150 brand-new homes to Australian families. The milestone is more than a numerical achievement, symbolizing Avia Homes' dedication to setting new benchmarks in the industry and building trust, dreams, and futures for countless individuals and families.

Founder Tom Egan's inspiration to start Avia Homes stemmed from a deep desire to positively shift building industry narratives. Witnessing the turmoil with bankrupt builders and families left with half-built homes, Egan envisioned offering Australian families an opportunity to build their dream homes with high-level inclusions, uncompromising quality, and timely completion. Avia Homes is committed to providing value and reliability to restore faith in homebuilding.

Launching Avia Homes amidst an industry fraught with uncertainty was challenging. To address the initial hesitancy from suppliers and tradespeople, transparency about the company's financial stability was crucial. The strategic partnership with Di Carlo Property Group played a pivotal role, alleviating fears and establishing Avia Homes as a reliable collaborator. Avia Homes distinguishes itself within the building industry through its steadfast commitment to delivering 'Inspired Living' with impeccable quality and workmanship.

Avia Homes provides a high level of specifications at a competitive price point, ensuring dream homes are accessible without the hefty custom home price tag. The company empowers clients with the ability to craft custom homes tailored to their lifestyles, enriched with high-end finishes that make each home brimming with elegance and functionality. Innovatively, Avia Homes offers a unique live view of the construction process, providing real-time insights into the progress of clients' homes. The welcomed transparency builds trust and enhances the excitement of the construction journey.

As the partnership with Di Carlo Property Group propels Avia Homes into continued success, the company intends to further solidify its position as a leader in delivering homes that embody inspired living. The future includes expanding the footprint, bringing the Avia Homes experience to more families across Australia, and pioneering sustainability and smart home technology. Avia Homes aims to redefine the landscape of modern home building, crafting spaces that house life-long memories and ensure clients' dreams flourish.

Avia Homes is poised to set new industry standards, driving a cultural shift within the construction industry and moving the needle towards transparency, client empowerment, and ethical practices. The reputable brand's vision includes cultivating an enduring legacy of trust and excellence, making Avia Homes synonymous with a lifestyle that cherishes quality moments in beautifully crafted spaces.

