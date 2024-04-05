TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The average household spending in Japan was down 0.5 percent on year in February, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday - standing at 279,868 yen.
That beat expectations for a decline of 2.8 percent following the 6.3 percent slide in January.
On a monthly basis, household spending rose 1.4 percent - again exceeding expectations for a gain of 0.5 percent after slumping 2.1 percent a month earlier.
The average monthly income per household stood at 561,495 yen, down 2.5 percent on year.
