

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The average household spending in Japan was down 0.5 percent on year in February, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday - standing at 279,868 yen.



That beat expectations for a decline of 2.8 percent following the 6.3 percent slide in January.



On a monthly basis, household spending rose 1.4 percent - again exceeding expectations for a gain of 0.5 percent after slumping 2.1 percent a month earlier.



The average monthly income per household stood at 561,495 yen, down 2.5 percent on year.



