Ongoing commitment places Americhem in top 15% of all companies!

Americhem, a globally recognized designer and manufacturer of custom color masterbatch, functional additives, engineered compounds, and performance technologies, has been awarded the Silver EcoVadis Medal. EcoVadis is a globally recognized assessment platform that rates businesses' sustainability in various categories. This result places Americhem amongst the top 15% of companies assessed by EcoVadis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240404483358/en/

Americhem has earned the EcoVadis Silver Medal for Sustainability (Graphic: Business Wire)

The EcoVadis rating also covers a broad range of non-financial management systems including Environmental, Labor and Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement impacts. Americhem's CEO, John Richard states, "I want to express my deepest gratitude to every employee and partner who has played a role in helping us attain this remarkable achievement. This marks only the beginning for Americhem to set new standards, keep delivering excellence, and pushing boundaries within our sustainability goals."

Americhem has made major steps forward in sustainability efforts over the past year. Centering a plan around Process, Product, and People has focused Americhem to hone efforts into the areas that matter most and can have the greatest impact. In terms of Process, Americhem's Denmark plant pioneered a Cold Pounding technology that reduces energy usage by up to 85% and cuts emissions by up to 20% in comparison to conventional compounding processes. The facility is also powered solely by wind and solar energy from RECs Certified suppliers. In the United States, Americhem is recognized as an Operation Clean Sweep member, with many sites having pledged to achieve zero resin pellet, flake, and powder loss to help keep materials out of the marine environment. In addition, Americhem's plants embrace recycling-compliant packaging, collaborating with customers for the reuse of packaging materials including plastic drums.

On the product front, Americhem has developed numerous technologies that empower customers to attain their sustainability objectives. Solution Dyeing, a technology used in the carpet and textile production processes, eliminates the need for excessive water usage and reduces carbon emissions significantly compared to traditional dyeing processes. Americhem's flagship additive masterbatch nBalance allows Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) materials, which have a yellow tint, to be restored to PET PCR that visually mimics virgin PET.

Americhem recognizes the significance of creating a sustainable environment for both its employees and the communities it serves. The company has also been taking significant steps in its dedication to People Sustainability. By encompassing measures to enhance employee well-being through safety and health initiatives, fostering higher employee engagement through senior management efforts, contributing to charitable causes, and actively participating in volunteer activities, Americhem has noticed an overall increase in employee satisfaction.

Looking ahead, Americhem is committed to making bigger strides in its sustainability journey. In addition to continuous improvement in manufacturing processes, the company plans to further enhance its product portfolio to include sustainability features in most products, develop new product lines for physical and chemical recycling applications, and establish ongoing Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) and Carbon Footprint Analysis on all products.

Americhem would like to thank EcoVadis for their commitment to ensuring that companies remain conscious in their efforts toward a more sustainable future. To learn more about Americhem, please visit: www.americhem.com

About Americhem

Americhem is an innovative, technology-driven leader in the global polymer industry. Its foundation is built around delivering Performance, Solutions and Trust through close collaboration with customers. All of the company's products are backed by complete technical support that ensures quality, reliability, and value. Americhem operates 10 manufacturing plants and maintains sales offices throughout the world.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240404483358/en/

Contacts:

burban@americhem.com

+1.203.768.1534