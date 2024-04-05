Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 05.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Nachzügler geht steil: Die Silber-Bullen sind los!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
05.04.24
08:01 Uhr
1,574 Euro
+0,018
+1,16 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5661,61609:15
Dow Jones News
05.04.2024 | 08:31
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
05-Apr-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
5 April 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 4 April 2024 it purchased a total of 84,257 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the 
"ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, 
as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           58,618     25,639 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.592     GBP1.370 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.580     GBP1.356 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.586408    GBP1.359881

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 644,413,292 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1364       1.580         XDUB      08:16:55      00069448320TRLO0 
728       1.590         XDUB      09:17:49      00069449551TRLO0 
5950       1.590         XDUB      09:17:49      00069449550TRLO0 
140       1.582         XDUB      12:36:35      00069453183TRLO0 
394       1.582         XDUB      12:36:35      00069453182TRLO0 
4779       1.582         XDUB      12:36:35      00069453181TRLO0 
681       1.582         XDUB      12:36:35      00069453180TRLO0 
303       1.580         XDUB      13:29:15      00069454028TRLO0 
1600       1.580         XDUB      13:29:15      00069454027TRLO0 
1123       1.580         XDUB      13:29:15      00069454026TRLO0 
3348       1.580         XDUB      13:29:15      00069454025TRLO0 
1583       1.580         XDUB      13:29:15      00069454024TRLO0 
5705       1.580         XDUB      14:18:56      00069455243TRLO0 
109       1.580         XDUB      14:18:56      00069455244TRLO0 
5553       1.588         XDUB      14:37:26      00069455832TRLO0 
58        1.588         XDUB      14:37:26      00069455831TRLO0 
5549       1.592         XDUB      14:49:06      00069456233TRLO0 
5571       1.588         XDUB      14:49:57      00069456249TRLO0 
6599       1.590         XDUB      15:29:09      00069458242TRLO0 
1383       1.590         XDUB      15:47:04      00069459002TRLO0 
2500       1.590         XDUB      15:47:04      00069459001TRLO0 
2179       1.590         XDUB      15:47:04      00069459000TRLO0 
846       1.590         XDUB      15:51:04      00069459125TRLO0 
573       1.590         XDUB      15:52:00      00069459173TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
2964       136.00        XLON      09:34:41      00069450017TRLO0 
783       136.00        XLON      09:34:41      00069450016TRLO0 
2800       136.00        XLON      09:34:41      00069450015TRLO0 
3111       135.60        XLON      12:28:00      00069452954TRLO0 
1180       135.60        XLON      12:28:00      00069452953TRLO0 
293       135.60        XLON      12:28:00      00069452952TRLO0 
1        135.60        XLON      12:28:00      00069452951TRLO0 
747       135.60        XLON      12:28:00      00069452950TRLO0 
1150       135.80        XLON      13:45:00      00069454382TRLO0 
1883       135.80        XLON      13:45:00      00069454381TRLO0 
1522       135.80        XLON      13:45:00      00069454380TRLO0 
126       135.80        XLON      13:45:00      00069454379TRLO0 
82        135.80        XLON      13:45:00      00069454378TRLO0 
5439       136.00        XLON      15:21:47      00069457828TRLO0 
1947       136.60        XLON      15:47:04      00069458999TRLO0 
611       137.00        XLON      15:58:19      00069459457TRLO0 
1000       137.00        XLON      15:58:19      00069459456TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  313684 
EQS News ID:  1873801 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1873801&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 05, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.