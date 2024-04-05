

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index improved in February to the highest level in one-and-a-half years, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed on Friday.



The leading index, which measures future economic activity, rose more-than-expected to 111.8 in February from 109.5 in the previous month. The score was forecast to increase to 111.6.



Further, this was the highest score since August 2022, when it was 112.9.



Meanwhile, the coincident index posted 110.9, down from 112.1 a month ago. The coincident index measures the current economic situation.



The lagging index strengthened to 107.4 in February from 106.0 in the prior month.



