

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca PLC Friday said results from the ADRIATIC Phase III trial showed that its Imfinzi significantly improved overall survival and progression-free survival for patients with limited-stage small cell lung cancer(LS-SCLC).



Imfinzi is already approved in countries including US, EU, Japan, and China for the treatment of extensive-stage SCLC (ES-SCLC)



Imfinzi is also the only approved immunotherapy and the global standard of care in the curative-intent setting of unresectable, Stage III non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken