

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Shell Plc (SHEL) provides an update to the first quarter 2024 outlook.



The company expects production in Integrated Gas to be in the range of 960 kboe/d - 1,000 kboe/d for the first quarter. Trading & Optimisation results are expected to be strong, but significantly lower than an exceptional fourth-quarter of 2023.



Quarterly production in Upstream is expected to be in the range of 1,820 kboe/d - 1,920 kboe/d.



In Marketing, the company expects quarterly sales volumes to be in the range of 2,150 kb/d - 2,550 kb/d.



