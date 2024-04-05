Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 05
[05.04.24]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - USD Acc
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
04.04.24
IE000JL9SV51
1,618,514.00
USD
0
17,065,427.16
10.5439
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - SEK-Hedged Acc
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
04.04.24
IE000BQ3SE47
4,120,550.00
SEK
0
429,814,710.52
104.31
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged Dist
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
04.04.24
IE000LSFKN16
8,000.00
GBP
0
83,761.69
10.47
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - EUR-Hedged Dist
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
04.04.24
IE000LH4DDC2
66,650.00
EUR
0
689,343.23
10.3427