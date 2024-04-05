DJ Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - JPY (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - JPY (C) (TPXU LN) Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - JPY (C): Net Asset Value(s) 05-Apr-2024 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - JPY (C) DEALING DATE: 04-Apr-2024 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 17659.0 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1330979 CODE: TPXU LN ISIN: LU1681037781 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681037781 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TPXU LN Sequence No.: 313785 EQS News ID: 1874089 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1874089&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 05, 2024 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)