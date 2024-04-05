DJ Amundi USD Corporate Bond PAB Net Zero Ambition - UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi USD Corporate Bond PAB Net Zero Ambition - UCITS ETF Dist (USIX LN) Amundi USD Corporate Bond PAB Net Zero Ambition - UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Apr-2024 / 09:09 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi USD Corporate Bond PAB Net Zero Ambition - UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 04-Apr-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 90.914 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1596061 CODE: USIX LN ISIN: LU1285959703 =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1285959703 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USIX LN Sequence No.: 313729 EQS News ID: 1873977 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 05, 2024 03:09 ET (07:09 GMT)