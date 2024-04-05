

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The yen rose to 2-day highs of 163.49 against the euro and 190.68 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 163.97 and 191.28, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the yen advanced to more than a 2-week high of 150.81 and an 8-day high of 111.28 from Thursday's closing quotes of 151.33 and 111.72, respectively.



The yen edged up to 167.28 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing value of 167.86.



Against the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the yen climbed to 2-day highs of 99.20 and 90.81 from yesterday's closing quotes of 99.68 and 91.16, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 162.00 against the euro, 189.00 against the pound, 147.00 against the greenback, 109.00 against the loonie, 164.00 against the franc, 97.00 against the aussie and 89.00 against the kiwi.



