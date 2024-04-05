DJ Amundi MSCI India II UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI India II UCITS ETF USD Acc (INRU LN) Amundi MSCI India II UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Apr-2024 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI India II UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 04-Apr-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 31.3583 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6505296 CODE: INRU LN ISIN: FR0010375766 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010375766 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INRU LN Sequence No.: 313697 EQS News ID: 1873913 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1873913&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 05, 2024 03:10 ET (07:10 GMT)