DJ Amundi Global Corp SRI 1-5Y UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Corp SRI 1-5Y UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C) (GCSG LN) Amundi Global Corp SRI 1-5Y UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s) 05-Apr-2024 / 09:26 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Corp SRI 1-5Y UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C) DEALING DATE: 04-Apr-2024 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 49.6858 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2059334 CODE: GCSG LN ISIN: LU2382233182 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2382233182 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GCSG LN Sequence No.: 313921 EQS News ID: 1874367 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1874367&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 05, 2024 03:26 ET (07:26 GMT)