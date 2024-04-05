

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's industrial production expanded less-than-expected in February after falling in the previous month, data from the statistical office INSEE showed on Friday.



Industrial output rose 0.2 percent on a monthly basis, following January's 0.9 percent decline. The expected growth rate was 0.5 percent.



Similarly, manufacturing output advanced 0.9 percent in February, in contrast to a 1.5 percent fall in the prior month. Further, this was the biggest rise in nine months.



Within manufacturing output, the manufacture of coke and refined products rebounded sharply by 10.0 percent after a 11.2 percent fall. The manufacturing of food products and beverages and machinery and equipment goods advanced 1.1 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, the decline in transport equipment moderated to 2.8 percent from 4.9 percent, and mining and quarrying output jumped by 8.3 percent. Data showed that construction production was 2.1 percent lower.



