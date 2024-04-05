Two-booth Collaborative Unveiling, EVE Energy's Grand Participation | Solarex Istanbul in Türkiye

ISTANBUL, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On 4 April, more than 350 exhibitors and tens of thousands of visitors gathered at Solarex Istanbul in Türkiye to explore the latest developments and future trends in solar photovoltaic technologies. EVE Energy made its debut with two booths and brought a full range of energy storage products to showcase its strong product R&D strength in the field of energy storage, which became one of the highlights of the exhibition.

Mr. Flagship Series Redefines ESS

At this exhibition, EVE Energy created an exclusive booth for Mr. Flagship series products. Mr. Flagship series products with the core concept of "Efficient, Simple and Safe" have made subversive changes in the traditional design of energy storage systems, redefined ESS based on the product advantages, and solved the problems in the era of large-scale energy storage ahead of time. Their outstanding performance has caught the attention of many attendees, making them a highlight of the venue.

Efficient: With the support of innovative current collection technology and exclusive 3T technology, the energy efficiency of Mr. Flagship series battery cells and systems is increased by 1%, which can reduce customers' lifecycle operating expenses by RMB 3.6 million;

Simple: With the double-sized battery cell, through-type pack design, and minimalist integration system, the maintenance simplicity is increased by 50%, and the O&M oversight requirements are reduced by 50%, so that every customer can enjoy the easy operation of energy storage power station;

Safe: The three layers of strict security protection, including special diaphragm coating and intrinsic safety at the cell level, full-time monitoring protection at the pack level, and temperature management at the system level, jointly build a worry-free safety defense line for Mr. Flagship series;

All-scenario Demand Adaptation, Global Cooperation Pattern

Teaming up with senior enterprises in the industry, EVE Energy cooperated with AKSA to display a full range of products and BMS solutions covering power, household, and communication fields at the booth. Among them, star products such as LF100MA, LF280K, MB30, MB31, 4MWh energy storage system, and liquid cooling outdoor cabinet have attracted much attention and many attendees stopped to engage in discussions. These products not only demonstrate EVE Energy's strong R&D strength in the field of energy storage but also reflect its deep adaptability to all-scenario needs.

As early as January this year, EVE signed a memorandum of understanding with Türkiye's leading power plant and grid operator AKSA to establish a joint venture in Türkiye. By integrating the superior resources of both parties, EVE aims to inject new vitality into Türkiye's rapidly developing energy market. Previously, EVE has established solid cooperative relations with many well-known power energy enterprises around the world, such as POWIN, Wärtsilä, and ABS, jointly promoting the development of the new energy field.

As the one of world's top 3 energy storage battery solution providers, EVE Energy can meet the needs of global customers with its unique advantages of a multi-scenario and customized approach, gradually building a broad pattern of "global manufacturing, global service, and global cooperation". Looking ahead, EVE Energy will continue to pursue green, clean, and low-carbon development, work with global partners to promote the prosperity of the new energy industry and contribute to the green development of the earth.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2380050/EVE_Energy.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/two-booth-collaborative-unveiling-eve-energys-grand-participation--solarex-istanbul-in-turkiye-302109192.html