- BARCLAYS CUTS FUTURE PLC PRICE TARGET TO 970 (990) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - BERENBERG RAISES THE GYM GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 121 (115) PENCE - 'HOLD' - DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES NEXT PLC PRICE TARGET TO 9000 (8000) PENCE - 'HOLD' - RBC REINITIATES DIRECT LINE WITH 'SECTOR PERFORM' - PRICE TARGET 200 PENCE



