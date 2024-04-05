

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss consumer confidence improved in March to the highest level in eight months, survey results from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed Friday.



The consumer confidence index rose to -38.0 in March from -42.3 in the previous month. Further, this was the highest score since July 2023, when it was -37.2.



Despite this further improvement, the consumer sentiment index remained below the long-term average.



Among the main four sub-components, consumers' expectations of how the general economic situation would develop over the next twelve months improved in March, with the corresponding index rising to - from -25.4.



Households were more pessimistic about their own financial situation, which weakened to -26.24 from -22.34, while the index measuring intentions for major purchases rose to -36.4 from -40.9.



