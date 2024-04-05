

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Hawkish commentary from Fed officials added to anxiety ahead of the crucial labor market update from the U.S. on Friday. Disappointing economic data updates from Europe as well as rising geopolitical tensions also weighed on sentiment.



Additions to U.S. non-farm payrolls during the month of March is seen dropping to 200 thousand, from 275 thousand in the previous month. The unemployment rate is seen steady at 3.9 percent.



Wall Street Futures reflect minor gains. Major European benchmarks plunged amidst a lower-than-expected rebound in German factory orders and a larger-than-expected decline in retail sale in the Euro Zone. Asian shares also weakened.



Rate cut uncertainty lifted the greenback as well as the Dollar Index. Bond yields continued to move in a mixed fashion. Geopolitical tensions kept brent crude oil prices firm above the flatline. Gold retreated from the peak touched a day earlier. Cryptocurrencies are trading mixed.



Here is a glance of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 38,658.50, up 0.16% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,162.40, up 0.30% Germany's DAX at 18,119.75, down 1.54% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,899.83, down 0.95% France's CAC 40 at 8,036.85, down 1.41% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,993.45, down 0.34% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 39,010.00, down 2.03% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,773.30, down 0.56% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,069.30, down 0.18% (April 3) Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 16,723.92, down 0.01%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0838, up 0.03% GBP/USD at 1.2637, down 0.02% USD/JPY at 151.42, up 0.06% AUD/USD at 0.6583, down 0.06% USD/CAD at 1.3563, up 0.16% Dollar Index at 104.20, up 0.08%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.330%, up 0.51% Germany at 2.3575%, down 0.02% France at 2.872%, up 0.28% U.K. at 4.0800%, up 1.39% Japan at 0.769%, down 0.13%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jun) at $90.77, up 0.13%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (May) at $86.51, down 0.09%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $2,307.25, down 0.05%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $67,467.45, up 1.83% Ethereum at $3,297.83, down 0.85% BNB at $578.78, down 0.79% Solana at $175.91, down 5.42% XRP at $0.5864, up 1.48%.



