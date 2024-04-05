

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices were little changed on Friday but headed for a second weekly gain due to a worsening conflict in the Middle East and hopes for a possible surge in demand from some of the largest consumers of oil, such as the U.S. and China.



According to Bank of America, the global oil market will likely see a deficit of 450,000 barrels per day in the second quarter due to rising demand and falling inventories.



Benchmark Brent crude futures were up 0.1 percent at $90.71 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were down 0.2 percent at $86.46.



Prices lacked clear direction as a firmer dollar prompted traders to book some profits after recent strong gains.



The dollar pulled away from two-week lows, following hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials and ahead of key jobs data due later in the day and inflation reports out next week.



Meanwhile, a worsening conflict in the Middle East continued to fuel supply concerns.



Israel's military is kept on full alert in anticipation of a potential retaliatory strike from Iran, following its strike on an Iranian compound in Syria.



Under U.S. pressure, the Israeli cabinet has approved new steps to increase the flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza.



