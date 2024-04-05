

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices held steady on Friday and the dollar rose slightly, as hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials and escalating geopolitical tensions dented demand for riskier assets.



Spot gold was little changed at $2,291.94 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.1 percent at $2,310.70.



The slight uptick in prices was due to a worsening conflict in the Middle East.



Israel's military is kept on full alert in anticipation of a potential retaliatory strike from Iran, following its strike on an Iranian compound in Syria.



Under U.S. pressure, the Israeli cabinet has approved new steps to increase the flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza.



Meanwhile, the dollar pulled away from two-week lows ahead of key U.S. jobs data due later in the day and inflation reports out next week.



On Thursday, Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin said that officials can afford to take time to when considering interest rate decreases and 'no one wants inflation to reemerge.'



Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said that he has penciled two rate cuts this year, but none may be required if inflation continues to stall.



Chicago Federal Reserve President Austan Goolsbee said the persistence of outsized price increases in the housing services sector poses the biggest danger to the inflation picture.



