

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) Friday said it sees a siginifcant jump in first-quarter operating profit as well as sales.



For the first quarter, the company projects consolidated operating profit of around 6.6 trillion Korean won, higher than prior year's 0.64 trillion won and sequential fourth-quarter's 2.82 trillion won.



Consolidated sales are projected to be around 71 trillion Korean won for the first quarter. This would be higher than prior year's 63.75 trillion won, as well as preceding fourth-quarter's 67.78 trillion won.



The given outlook represent the median of the estimate ranges of 6.5 trillion to 6.7 trillion Korean won for operating profit and 70 trillion to 72 trillion Korean won for sales.



The positive outlook reportedly reflects the ongoing growth in chip prices amid a boom in artificial intelligence.



In South Korea, Samsung shares closed Friday's trading at 84,500 won, down 0.94 percent.



