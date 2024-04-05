TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Tender Results

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 05

5 April 2024

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Re: Tender Results

The Directors of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited wish to declare the following in relation to the Company's quarterly tender for the period ending 28 March 2024 (the "Tender NAV Determination Date"):

Total number of Tendered Shares as at the Tender NAV Determination Date:

155,140 Shares

Number of Tendered Shares purchased by Deutsche Numis:

155,140 Shares

Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share as at the Tender NAV Determination Date:

81.14 pence per Ordinary Share

Average price paid for Tendered Shares by Deutsche Numis:

82.40 pence per Ordinary Share

Pro Rata Scaling Back due to aggregate Tender Requests exceeding Quarterly Restriction/Annual Restriction:

None - not applicable

For further information, please contact:

Deutsche Numis:

Hugh Jonathan +44 (0)20 7260 1000

George Shiel

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:

John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900

Alistair Wilson