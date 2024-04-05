Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 05

05 April 2024

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 04 April 2024

Total Assets Excluding current year income and expenses £49.638 million Including current year income and expenses £49.743 million Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 260.03p Including current year income and expenses 260.57p Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 260.35p Including current year income and expenses 260.85p

A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC

