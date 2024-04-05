

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone retail sales decreased in February due to lower demand for both food and non-food items, official data revealed on Friday.



Retail sales registered a monthly decline of 0.5 percent in February after remaining flat in the previous month, Eurostat reported. Economists had forecast a 0.4 percent drop.



Sales of food, drinks, and tobacco decreased 0.4 percent, while non-food product sales, except automotive fuel, slid 0.2 percent.



Sales of automotive fuel in specialized stores logged a fall of 1.4 percent, reversing a 0.2 percent increase in January.



On a yearly basis, the decline in retail sales volume eased slightly to 0.7 percent in February from 0.9 percent in January. Sales were expected to fall more markedly by 1.3 percent.



Retail sales in the EU fell 0.4 percent monthly and by 0.2 percent annually in February.



