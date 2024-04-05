

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Israel has decided to open two humanitarian corridors to provide badly needed humanitarian aid into the war-torn territory.



Additional aid will be allowed to enter through the Erez Gate in northern Gaza and Israel's Ashdod Port, reports say.



Ships carrying humanitarian aid for the Gaza Strip will unload their cargo at Ashdod.



Erez Gate is being re-opened for the time being.



Aid trucks from Jordan will be passing through the Kerem Shalom Crossing.



U.S. President Joe Biden had a tough discussion with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the phone following the deadly Israeli airstrike that killed seven World Central Kitchen relief workers.



The Israeli military had pledged to complete a full independent investigation into the incident over the coming days, and to establish a new humanitarian command center to improve the coordination of aid distribution in Gaza.



Top UN officials have been warning that famine looms in northern Gaza as Israel continues to block and delay aid entry, especially in the north.



UN Women reported that Gazans have almost no access to water, food and healthcare while facing near constant bombardment.



'Every day the war in Gaza continues, at the current rate, an average of 63 women are killed,' the agency said, highlighting the struggles facing Palestinians.



