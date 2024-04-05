BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 05

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 4 April 2024 were:

218.58p Capital only

218.71p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 14,621 ordinary shares on 4th April 2024, the Company has 77,896,778 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 22,464,527 shares which are held in Treasury.