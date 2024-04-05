A/S Femern Landanlæg: Notice of Annual General Meeting & Annual Report

Notice and annual Report + Articles attached.
Attachments
- 2024 Notice FLA UK (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9862f67e-15d3-4956-a624-d6c976e56c6c)
- Bilag_CV_SBF_FLA_ASØ (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/fa5bc0cf-251c-4dc3-b5fe-bc1cf026099e)
- FLA_Årsrapport_2023 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/fc6b779f-0c9f-4422-b12e-df732815bfb2)
- Vedtægter AS Femern Landanlæg april 2024 TC (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f72a8db3-f5a2-4548-99ee-fc26f98aaa81)