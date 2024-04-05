

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies are trading lower as world markets wait for the crucial labor market update from the U.S. Equity markets in Asia and Europe recorded losses amidst hawkish comments from Fed officials that cast doubts on the extent of rate cuts likely by the Fed.



In data to be released on Friday morning, additions to non-farm payrolls in March is seen dropping to 200 thousand, from 275 thousand in the previous month whereas the unemployment rate is seen steady at 3.9 percent.



Overall crypto market capitalization is currently at $2.49 trillion.



Bitcoin is currently trading at $66,674.81, having edged up 0.2 percent in the past 24 hours. BTC has slipped 4.7 percent in the past week, dragging down year-to-date gains to 57 percent.



The keenly anticipated Bitcoin halving event is 2189 blocks away and is expected to happen in around 14 days. With the halving, the block reward would be reduced from 6.25 Bitcoin per block to 3.125 Bitcoin per block.



Latest data from Farside Investors shows net inflows of $106.8 million on Thursday versus $113.5 million on Wednesday. The net cumulative Bitcoin Spot ETF flows surpassed $12.3 billion on April 4. Considering the cumulative outflows of $15.3 billion from the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, the gross inflows to the 9 Bitcoin Spot ETFs that debuted in 2024 is close to $27.6 billion.



iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) topped with cumulative inflows of $14.5 billion. Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust (FBTC) followed with cumulative inflows of $7.8 billion. ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) witnessed inflows of $2.2 billion whereas Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (BITB) recorded cumulative inflows of $1.7 billion.



Bitcoin is currently trading 10 percent below its all-time high of $73,750.07 touched on March 14, whereas rival Gold Futures is trading 0.60 percent below the all-time high of $2,324.70 recorded a day earlier.



Ethereum slipped 3.2 percent overnight and its current trading price of $3,240.49 represents a weekly loss of 8.5 percent and year-to-date gain of 42 percent.



Among the top 100 cryptocurrencies, 13th ranked bitcoin Cash (BCH) topped overnight gains with a surge of 5.9 percent. BCH has added 7.3 percent in the past week and 163 percent in 2024.



72nd ranked Pendle (PENDLE) followed with overnight gains of 4.6 percent.



81st ranked Ethena (ENA) is the greatest laggard among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with an overnight decline of more than 23 percent. ENA has however added 27 percent in the past week as well as in 2024.



64th ranked Wormhole (W) followed with overnight losses of more than 21 percent.



53rd ranked Core (CORE) topped weekly gains with an addition of more than 125 percent. CORE has added almost 346 percent in 2024.



64th ranked Wormhole (W) topped weekly losses with a decline of 32 percent.



Despite the frenzy that surrounded the launch of Bitcoin Spot ETF products in 2024, it is meme crypto dogwifhat (WIF) ranked 40th overall that has dazzled with year-to-date returns of more than 2013 percent.



97th ranked SATS (1000SATS) slipped the most among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a year-to date erosion of more than 43 percent.



For More Cryptocurrency News, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken