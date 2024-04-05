The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.: Greenbrier Reports Second Quarter Results

GAAP EPS of $1.03

New railcar orders of 5,900 units valued at nearly $690 million

Mid-teen gross margin at 14%

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE: GBX) ("Greenbrier"), a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets, today reported financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended February 29, 2024.

Second Quarter Highlights

Grew lease fleet by 500 units to 14,600 units with steady lease fleet utilization of nearly 99%.

Obtained new railcar orders for 5,900 units valued at nearly $690 million and delivered 5,600 units, resulting in new railcar backlog of 29,200 units with an estimated value of $3.6 billion.

Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier for the quarter were $33 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, on revenue of $863 million.

EBITDA for the quarter was $95 million, or 11% of revenue.

Retired remaining $48 million of 2024 convertible notes using cash.

Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, payable on May 14, 2024 to shareholders of record as of April 23, 2024 representing Greenbrier's 40th consecutive quarterly dividend.

"Greenbrier achieved consolidated gross margin in the mid-teens for the second consecutive quarter as strong momentum continued across our business," said Lorie L. Tekorius, CEO and President. "Greenbrier's broad product lineup, extensive market relationships, supportive customer experience, and deep commercial origination capabilities combine to create our unique leadership position and enable ongoing success. These factors provide revenue visibility while supporting our profitable leasing business, which is growing through the disciplined investment in our leased railcar fleet and robust lease renewals. We remain pleased with the pace of progress on our strategic goals. As a result, we expect sustained financial performance during periods of healthy market demand and more stable performance at higher levels when markets are less favorable."

Business Update & Outlook

Based on current trends and production schedules, Greenbrier is updating guidance for fiscal 2024:

Deliveries of 23,500 - 25,000 units, including approximately 1,400 units in Brazil

Revenue of $3.5 - $3.7 billion

Capital expenditures of approximately $140 million in Manufacturing and $15 million in Maintenance Services

Gross leasing investment of approximately $350 million in Leasing & Management Services, which includes 2024 capital expenditures and transfers of railcars into the lease fleet that were manufactured and subsequently held on the balance sheet in 2023

Proceeds from equipment sales are expected to be approximately $75 million

Financial Summary



Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Sequential Comparison - Main Drivers Revenue $862.7M $808.8M Benefit of product mix in Manufacturing Gross margin $122.2M $121.3M Strong operating performance in

Manufacturing and Leasing &

Management Services partially offset by

lower wheelset volumes in Maintenance

Services due to mild winter weather Gross margin % 14.2 % 15.0 % Selling and administrative expense $63.6M $56.3M Primarily attributable to increased

employee-related costs including

performance-based compensation

expense Earnings from unconsolidated affiliates $4.0M $1.5M Higher earnings from Brazil JVs EBITDA(1) $95.0M $93.2M Sustained effective operating

performance Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier $33.4M $31.2M

Diluted EPS $1.03 $0.96



(1) See reconciliation at conclusion of Supplemental Information.

Segment Summary



Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Sequential Comparison - Main Drivers Manufacturing Revenue $735.8M $675.9M Primarily product mix in North America Gross margin % 10.8 % 11.1 % Largely consistent with prior quarter Earnings from operations $58.8M $54.3M Strong revenue performance Operating margin % (1) 8.0 % 8.0 % Deliveries (2) 5,300 5,200

Maintenance Services Revenue $75.2M $83.8M Mild winter weather reduced wheelset and component

volumes Gross margin % 8.0 % 14.6 % Lower volumes impacted operating efficiency Earnings from operations $4.6M $10.6M Operating margin % (1) 6.1 % 12.6 % Leasing & Management Services Revenue $51.7M $49.1M Growth of lease fleet and benefit from higher lease rates Gross margin % 70.8 % 69.5 % Earnings from operations $33.2M $26.3M Increased fleet income and gains through continuous lease

fleet optimization Operating margin % (1) 64.2 % 53.6 % Owned fleet (units) 14,600 14,100 Maintaining disciplined portfolio construction Fleet utilization 98.5 % 98.2 %





(1) See supplemental segment information in Supplemental Information. (2) Excludes Brazil deliveries which are not consolidated into Manufacturing revenue and margins.

Conference Call

Greenbrier will host a teleconference to discuss its second quarter 2024 results. In conjunction with this news release, Greenbrier has posted a supplemental earnings presentation to our website. Teleconference details are as follows:

April 5, 2024

8:00 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time

Phone: 1-888-317-6003 (Toll Free), 1-412-317-6061 (International), Entry Number "3120264"

Real-time Audio Access: ("Newsroom" at http://www.gbrx.com)

Please access the site 10-15 minutes prior to the start time.

About Greenbrier

Greenbrier, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. Through its wholly-owned subsidiaries and joint ventures, Greenbrier designs, builds and markets freight railcars in North America, Europe and Brazil. We are a leading provider of freight railcar wheel services, parts, maintenance and retrofitting services in North America through our maintenance services business unit. Greenbrier owns a lease fleet of approximately 14,600 railcars that originate primarily from Greenbrier's manufacturing operations. Greenbrier offers railcar management, regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads and other railcar owners in North America. Learn more about Greenbrier at www.gbrx.com.

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In millions, unaudited)



February 29,

2024

November 30,

2023

August 31,

2023

May 31,

2023

February 28,

2023 Assets

















Cash and cash equivalents $ 252.0

$ 307.3

$ 281.7

$ 321.4

$ 379.9 Restricted cash 20.0

14.0

21.0

20.1

19.7 Accounts receivable, net 519.1

458.7

529.9

533.6

571.5 Income tax receivable 20.9

10.5

42.2

29.8

22.4 Inventories 827.0

883.6

823.6

888.0

910.6 Leased railcars for syndication 134.4

159.8

187.4

119.4

102.5 Equipment on operating leases, net 1,160.5

1,095.8

1,000.0

941.0

891.8 Property, plant and equipment, net 636.1

618.1

619.2

600.4

618.4 Investment in unconsolidated affiliates 90.0

89.4

88.7

86.4

83.4 Intangibles and other assets, net 255.6

248.9

255.8

253.3

224.0 Goodwill 128.0

128.6

128.9

128.3

128.3

$ 4,043.6

$ 4,014.7

$ 3,978.4

$ 3,921.7

$ 3,952.5



















Liabilities and Equity

















Revolving notes $ 300.8

$ 279.4

$ 297.1

$ 280.0

$ 310.3 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 649.3

640.9

743.5

741.6

722.6 Deferred income taxes 79.7

85.2

114.1

88.3

70.2 Deferred revenue 81.5

42.2

46.2

56.6

73.0 Notes payable, net 1,421.8

1,479.4

1,311.7

1,320.3

1,327.0



















Contingently redeemable noncontrolling

interest 56.0

56.5

55.6

54.1

27.5



















Total equity - Greenbrier 1,299.9

1,274.0

1,254.6

1,232.7

1,277.3 Noncontrolling interest 154.6

157.1

155.6

148.1

144.6 Total equity 1,454.5

1,431.1

1,410.2

1,380.8

1,421.9

$ 4,043.6

$ 4,014.7

$ 3,978.4

$ 3,921.7

$ 3,952.5

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(In millions, except number of shares which are reflected in thousands and per share amounts, unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

February 29,

2024

February 28,

2023

February 29,

2024

February 28,

2023

Revenue















Manufacturing $ 735.8

$ 968.6

$ 1,411.7

$ 1,615.1

Maintenance Services 75.2

98.0

159.0

183.5

Leasing & Management Services 51.7

55.4

100.8

89.9



862.7

1,122.0

1,671.5

1,888.5

Cost of revenue















Manufacturing 656.2

901.2

1,257.1

1,505.7

Maintenance Services 69.2

89.6

140.8

169.2

Leasing & Management Services 15.1

14.4

30.1

27.3



740.5

1,005.2

1,428.0

1,702.2



















Margin 122.2

116.8

243.5

186.3



















Selling and administrative expense 63.6

59.0

119.9

112.4

Net gain on disposition of equipment (4.9)

(9.6)

(4.8)

(12.9)

Impairment of long-lived assets -

-

-

24.2

Earnings from operations 63.5

67.4

128.4

62.6



















Other costs















Interest and foreign exchange 24.6

21.6

47.8

41.2

Earnings before income tax and earnings from

unconsolidated affiliates 38.9

45.8

80.6

21.4

Income tax expense (9.3)

(11.9)

(19.3)

(8.1)

Earnings before earnings from unconsolidated

affiliates 29.6

33.9

61.3

13.3

Earnings from unconsolidated affiliates 4.0

2.9

5.5

6.2



















Net earnings 33.6

36.8

66.8

19.5

Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest (0.2)

(3.7)

(2.2)

(3.1)



















Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier $ 33.4

$ 33.1

$ 64.6

$ 16.4



















Basic earnings per common share: $ 1.08

$ 1.01

$ 2.08

$ 0.50



















Diluted earnings per common share: $ 1.03

$ 0.97

$ 1.99

$ 0.49



















Weighted average common shares:















Basic 31,117

32,588

31,071

32,654

Diluted 32,570

34,400

32,676

33,654



















Dividends per common share $ 0.30

$ 0.27

$ 0.60

$ 0.54



THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In millions, unaudited)











Six Months Ended



February 29,

2024

February 28,

2023

Cash flows from operating activities

Net earnings $ 66.8

$ 19.5

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:







Deferred income taxes (35.5)

(33.9)

Depreciation and amortization 54.3

52.9

Net gain on disposition of equipment (4.8)

(12.9)

Stock based compensation expense 8.1

5.9

Impairment of long-lived assets -

24.2

Noncontrolling interest adjustments 1.6

2.3

Other 2.0

1.9

Decrease (increase) in assets:







Accounts receivable, net 12.2

(57.8)

Income tax receivable 21.3

17.4

Inventories (8.4)

(90.4)

Leased railcars for syndication (6.7)

(40.1)

Other assets 2.5

(12.8)

Increase (decrease) in liabilities:







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (93.8)

(9.7)

Deferred revenue 34.8

37.1

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 54.4

(96.4)

Cash flows from investing activities







Proceeds from sales of assets 25.9

62.1

Capital expenditures (190.5)

(169.7)

Investments in and advances to / repayments from unconsolidated

affiliates -

(3.5)

Cash distribution from unconsolidated affiliates and other 1.5

5.9

Net cash used in investing activities (163.1)

(105.2)

Cash flows from financing activities







Net change in revolving notes with maturities of 90 days or less 28.5

(64.4)

Proceeds from revolving notes with maturities longer than 90 days 114.5

220.0

Repayments of revolving notes with maturities longer than 90 days (140.2)

(145.0)

Proceeds from issuance of notes payable 178.6

75.0

Repayments of notes payable (68.2)

(18.2)

Debt issuance costs (2.9)

(0.2)

Repurchase of stock (1.3)

(16.7)

Dividends (19.7)

(18.1)

Cash distribution to joint venture partner (4.4)

(6.4)

Tax payments for net share settlement of restricted stock (5.2)

(2.3)

Net cash provided by financing activities 79.7

23.7

Effect of exchange rate changes (1.7)

18.4

Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (30.7)

(159.5)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash







Beginning of period 302.7

559.1

End of period $ 272.0

$ 399.6

Balance Sheet Reconciliation:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 252.0

$ 379.9

Restricted cash 20.0

19.7

Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 272.0

$ 399.6



THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.

Supplemental Leasing Information

(In millions, except owned fleet, unaudited)

Greenbrier's leasing strategy provides an additional "go to market" element to Greenbrier's Commercial strategy of direct sales, partnerships with operating leasing companies, and origination of leases for syndication partners as well as providing a platform for further growth at scale. Investing in leasing assets also provides a recurring stream of revenue and tax-advantaged cash flows, however in the short-term it reduces Greenbrier's Manufacturing revenue and margin as a result of deferring revenue recognition.

During the April 2023 Investor Day, Greenbrier provided a long-term target to more than double recurring revenue from leasing and management fees by investing up to $300 million net annually for the next five years. Recurring revenue is defined as Leasing & Management Services revenue excluding the impact of syndication transactions.

Key information for the Leasing & Management Services segment:



Three Months Ended Greenbrier Lease Fleet (Units)(1) February 29,

2024

November 30,

2023 Beginning balance 14,100

13,400 Railcars added 2,400

1,800 Railcars sold / scrapped (1,900)

(1,100) Ending balance 14,600

14,100



February 29,

2024

November 30,

2023 Equipment on operating lease(2) $ 1,160.5

$ 1,095.8







Non-recourse warehouse $ 89.2

$ 65.1 ABS non-recourse notes 479.4

483.3 Non-recourse term loan 326.6

329.7 Total Leasing non-recourse debt $ 895.2

$ 878.1







Fleet leverage %(3)(4) 77 %

80 %





(1) Owned fleet includes Leased railcars for syndication (2) Equipment on operating lease assets not securing Leasing non-recourse term loan support the $600 million U.S. revolver (3) Total Leasing non-recourse debt / Equipment on operating lease (4) Fleet assets are leveraged at Fair Market Value based on independent appraisals while they are shown at net book value on Greenbrier's Consolidated Balance Sheet

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.

Supplemental Information

(In millions, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Operating Results by Quarter for Fiscal 2024 are as follows:



First

Second

Total

Revenue











Manufacturing $ 675.9

$ 735.8

$ 1,411.7

Maintenance Services 83.8

75.2

159.0

Leasing & Management Services 49.1

51.7

100.8



808.8

862.7

1,671.5

Cost of revenue











Manufacturing 600.9

656.2

1,257.1

Maintenance Services 71.6

69.2

140.8

Leasing & Management Services 15.0

15.1

30.1



687.5

740.5

1,428.0















Margin 121.3

122.2

243.5















Selling and administrative expense 56.3

63.6

119.9

Net loss (gain) on disposition of equipment 0.1

(4.9)

(4.8)

Earnings from operations 64.9

63.5

128.4















Other costs











Interest and foreign exchange 23.2

24.6

47.8

Earnings before income tax and earnings from

unconsolidated affiliates 41.7

38.9

80.6

Income tax expense (10.0)

(9.3)

(19.3)

Earnings before earnings from unconsolidated

affiliates 31.7

29.6

61.3

Earnings from unconsolidated affiliates 1.5

4.0

5.5















Net earnings 33.2

33.6

66.8

Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling

interest (2.0)

(0.2)

(2.2)















Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier $ 31.2

$ 33.4

$ 64.6















Basic earnings per common share(1) $ 1.00

$ 1.08

$ 2.08















Diluted earnings per common share(1) $ 0.96

$ 1.03

$ 1.99















Dividends per common share $ 0.30

$ 0.30

$ 0.60





(1) Quarterly amounts may not total to the year-to-date amount as each period is calculated discretely.

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.

Supplemental Information

(In millions, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Operating Results by Quarter for Fiscal 2023 are as follows:



First

Second

Third

Fourth

Total

Revenue



















Manufacturing $ 646.5

$ 968.6

$ 870.2

$ 872.4

$ 3,357.7

Maintenance Services 85.5

98.0

122.9

100.0

406.4

Leasing & Management Services 34.5

55.4

45.0

45.0

179.9



766.5

1,122.0

1,038.1

1,017.4

3,944.0

Cost of revenue



















Manufacturing 604.5

901.2

786.5

791.2

3,083.4

Maintenance Services 79.6

89.6

109.8

85.0

364.0

Leasing & Management Services 12.9

14.4

13.7

14.5

55.5



697.0

1,005.2

910.0

890.7

3,502.9























Margin 69.5

116.8

128.1

126.7

441.1























Selling and administrative expense 53.4

59.0

63.3

59.6

235.3

Net gain on disposition of equipment (3.3)

(9.6)

(2.3)

(2.1)

(17.3)

Asset impairment, disposal, and exit costs, net 24.2

-

16.4

6.1

46.7

Earnings (loss) from operations (4.8)

67.4

50.7

63.1

176.4























Other costs



















Interest and foreign exchange 19.6

21.6

22.8

21.4

85.4

Earnings (loss) before income tax and earnings

from unconsolidated affiliates (24.4)

45.8

27.9

41.7

91.0

Income tax (expense) benefit 3.8

(11.9)

(3.6)

(12.9)

(24.6)

Earnings (loss) before earnings from

unconsolidated affiliates (20.6)

33.9

24.3

28.8

66.4

Earnings from unconsolidated affiliates 3.3

2.9

2.4

0.6

9.2























Net earnings (loss) (17.3)

36.8

26.7

29.4

75.6

Net (earnings) loss attributable to

noncontrolling interest 0.6

(3.7)

(5.4) ) (4.6) ) (13.1)























Net earnings (loss) attributable to

Greenbrier $ (16.7)

$ 33.1

$ 21.3

$ 24.8

$ 62.5























Basic earnings (loss) per common share(1) $ (0.51)

$ 1.01

$ 0.67

$ 0.80

$ 1.95























Diluted earnings (loss) per common share(1) $ (0.51)

$ 0.97

$ 0.64

$ 0.77

$ 1.89























Dividends per common share $ 0.27

$ 0.27

$ 0.27

$ 0.30

$ 1.11





(1) Quarterly amounts may not total to the year-to-date amount as each period is calculated discretely.

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.

Supplemental Information

(In millions, unaudited)

Segment Information

















Three months ended February 29, 2024:

















Revenue

Earnings (loss) from operations



External

Intersegment

Total

External

Intersegment

Total

Manufacturing $ 735.8

$ 61.5

$ 797.3

$ 58.8

$ 3.7

$ 62.5

Maintenance Services 75.2

9.1

84.3

4.6

-

4.6

Leasing & Management Services 51.7

0.3

52.0

33.2

0.1

33.3

Eliminations -

(70.9)

(70.9)

-

(3.8)

(3.8)

Corporate -

-

-

(33.1)

-

(33.1)



$ 862.7

$ -

$ 862.7

$ 63.5

$ -

$ 63.5



Three months ended November 30, 2023:



















Revenue

Earnings (loss) from operations



External

Intersegment

Total

External

Intersegment

Total

Manufacturing $ 675.9

$ 58.5

$ 734.4

$ 54.3

$ 4.7

$ 59.0

Maintenance Services 83.8

9.2

93.0

10.6

-

10.6

Leasing & Management Services 49.1

0.2

49.3

26.3

-

26.3

Eliminations -

(67.9)

(67.9)

-

(4.7)

(4.7)

Corporate -

-

-

(26.3)

-

(26.3)



$ 808.8

$ -

$ 808.8

$ 64.9

$ -

$ 64.9









Total assets







February 29,

2024

November 30,

2023

Manufacturing $ 1,814.5

$ 1,799.3

Maintenance Services 309.5

311.3

Leasing & Management Services 1,592.2

1,537.6

Unallocated, including cash 327.4

366.5



$ 4,043.6

$ 4,014.7



Backlog and Delivery Information

(Unaudited)



Three Months

Ended

February 29,

2024 Backlog Activity (units) (1)



Beginning backlog 29,700

Orders received 5,900

Production held on the Balance Sheet (2,200)

Production sold to third parties (4,200)

Ending backlog 29,200







Delivery Information (units) (1)



Direct sales 4,200

Sale of Leased railcars for syndication 1,400

Total deliveries 5,600





(1) Includes Greenbrier-Maxion, our Brazilian railcar manufacturer, which is accounted for under the equity method

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.

Supplemental Information

(In millions, unaudited)

Reconciliation of Net earnings to EBITDA







Three Months Ended







February 29, 2024

November 30, 2023

Net earnings $ 33.6

$ 33.2

Interest and foreign exchange 24.6

23.2

Income tax expense 9.3

10.0

Depreciation and amortization 27.5

26.8

EBITDA $ 95.0

$ 93.2



Debt Summary



Three Months Ended



February 29, 2024

November 30, 2023

Total Leasing non-recourse debt $ 895.2

$ 878.1

Total other debt 846.0

900.2



1,741.2

1,778.3

Debt discount and issuance costs (18.6)

(19.5)

Total consolidated debt $ 1,722.6

$ 1,758.8



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements that are not purely statements of historical fact. Greenbrier uses words, and variations of words, such as "approximately," "are" "backlog," "believe," "continue," "demand," "drive," "enhance," "estimate," "expect," "grow," "momentum," "ongoing," "optimistic," "progress," "provide," "position," "recurring," "strategy," "strong" "target," "will," and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements about backlog and other orders, leasing performance, financing, future liquidity, cash flow, tax treatment, and other information regarding future performance and strategies and appear throughout this press release. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, the following: an economic downturn and economic uncertainty; inflation (including rising energy prices, interest rates, wages and other escalators) and policy reactions thereto (including actions by central banks); disruptions in the supply of materials and components used in the production of our products; the war in Ukraine and related events; and the COVID-19 pandemic, variants thereof, governmental reaction thereto, and related economic disruptions (including, among other factors, operations and supply disruptions and labor shortages). Our backlog of railcar units and other orders not included in backlog are not necessarily indicative of future results of operations. Certain orders in backlog are subject to customary documentation which may not occur. More information on potential factors that could cause our results to differ from our forward-looking statements is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recently filed periodic report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date hereof.

Financial Metric Definitions

EBITDA is not a financial measure under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). This metric is a performance measurement tool used by rail supply companies and Greenbrier. You should not consider this metric in isolation or as a substitute for other financial statement data determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because this metric is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and is susceptible to varying calculations, the measure presented may differ from and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

We define EBITDA as Net earnings before Interest and foreign exchange, Income tax expense, Depreciation and amortization. We believe the presentation of EBITDA provides useful information as it excludes the impact of financing, foreign exchange, income taxes and the accounting effects of capital spending. These items may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to the overall operating performance of a company's core business. We believe this assists in comparing our performance across reporting periods.

SOURCE The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.