Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 05.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Nachzügler geht steil: Die Silber-Bullen sind los!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
05.04.2024 | 15:43
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Juuso Heinilä appointed CEO of Finnvera plc as of 1 June 2024

DJ Juuso Heinilä appointed CEO of Finnvera plc as of 1 June 2024 

Finnvera Oyj (69BL) 
Juuso Heinilä appointed CEO of Finnvera plc as of 1 June 2024 
05-Apr-2024 / 15:10 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
5.4.2024 16:10:07 EEST | Finnvera Oyj | Inside information 
Juuso Heinilä appointed CEO of Finnvera plc as of 1 June 2024 
Stock Exchange Release 5 April 2024 
The Board of Directors of Finnvera plc has appointed M.Sc. (Tech.), M.Sc. (Econ.) Juuso Heinilä CEO of the company as 
of 1 June 2024. Heinilä has been working at Finnvera since 2016. Currently, he acts as Executive Vice President 
responsible for SME and midcap financing at Finnvera. Before this, he had worked as regional director of Finnvera for 
Northern Finland and held various managerial positions in the Oulu branch of the OP Financial Group. 
"I'm pleased that we have found an excellent CEO from within the company. Juuso has done very good work helping to 
navigate Finnvera's SME and midcap financing to meet the customers' needs under challenging times. I wish Juuso every 
success in his new role as well," says Petri Ekman, Chair of Finnvera's Board of Directors. 
"I'm really looking forward to accepting the CEO's position at Finnvera. Finnvera plays an important role in promoting 
the Finnish economy and exports and strengthening Finnish companies. Together with our competent and highly committed 
personnel, we will continue to develop our operations to help the entrepreneurs' dreams come true and Finnish companies 
succeed," says Juuso Heinilä. 
Pauli Heikkilä will retire from Finnvera next autumn, after almost 20 years of service as CEO. 
"I want to thank Pauli warmly on behalf of the Board of Directors for his long-time and distinguished work for both the 
company and Finland. Finnvera has succeeded in continuously developing its services and financing solutions, listening 
to what its customers need. Measured by any indicator, Pauli leaves the company in an excellent condition," says Petri 
Ekman. 
Inquiries: 
Petri Ekman, Chair of the Board of Directors, tel. +358 50 357 4524 
Tarja Svartström, Director of Communications, Marketing and HR, tel. +358 40 826 2006 
About Finnvera Oyj 
Finnvera provides financing for the start, growth and internationalisation of enterprises and guarantees against risks 
arising from exports. Finnvera strengthens the operating potential and competitiveness of Finnish enterprises by 
offering loans, guarantees and other services associated with the financing of exports. The risks included in financing 
are shared between Finnvera and other providers of financing. Finnvera is a specialised financing company owned by the 
State of Finland and it is the official Export Credit Agency (ECA) of Finland. www.finnvera.fi/eng 
Attachments 
 . Juuso Heinilä_Finnvera.jpg 
News Source: Finnvera Oyj 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      XS1613374559 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      69BL 
Sequence No.:  313959 
EQS News ID:  1874609 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1874609&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 05, 2024 09:10 ET (13:10 GMT)

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.