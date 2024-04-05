DJ Juuso Heinilä appointed CEO of Finnvera plc as of 1 June 2024

5.4.2024 16:10:07 EEST | Finnvera Oyj | Inside information Juuso Heinilä appointed CEO of Finnvera plc as of 1 June 2024 Stock Exchange Release 5 April 2024 The Board of Directors of Finnvera plc has appointed M.Sc. (Tech.), M.Sc. (Econ.) Juuso Heinilä CEO of the company as of 1 June 2024. Heinilä has been working at Finnvera since 2016. Currently, he acts as Executive Vice President responsible for SME and midcap financing at Finnvera. Before this, he had worked as regional director of Finnvera for Northern Finland and held various managerial positions in the Oulu branch of the OP Financial Group. "I'm pleased that we have found an excellent CEO from within the company. Juuso has done very good work helping to navigate Finnvera's SME and midcap financing to meet the customers' needs under challenging times. I wish Juuso every success in his new role as well," says Petri Ekman, Chair of Finnvera's Board of Directors. "I'm really looking forward to accepting the CEO's position at Finnvera. Finnvera plays an important role in promoting the Finnish economy and exports and strengthening Finnish companies. Together with our competent and highly committed personnel, we will continue to develop our operations to help the entrepreneurs' dreams come true and Finnish companies succeed," says Juuso Heinilä. Pauli Heikkilä will retire from Finnvera next autumn, after almost 20 years of service as CEO. "I want to thank Pauli warmly on behalf of the Board of Directors for his long-time and distinguished work for both the company and Finland. Finnvera has succeeded in continuously developing its services and financing solutions, listening to what its customers need. Measured by any indicator, Pauli leaves the company in an excellent condition," says Petri Ekman. Inquiries: Petri Ekman, Chair of the Board of Directors, tel. +358 50 357 4524 Tarja Svartström, Director of Communications, Marketing and HR, tel. +358 40 826 2006 About Finnvera Oyj Finnvera provides financing for the start, growth and internationalisation of enterprises and guarantees against risks arising from exports. Finnvera strengthens the operating potential and competitiveness of Finnish enterprises by offering loans, guarantees and other services associated with the financing of exports. The risks included in financing are shared between Finnvera and other providers of financing. Finnvera is a specialised financing company owned by the State of Finland and it is the official Export Credit Agency (ECA) of Finland. www.finnvera.fi/eng

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1874609&application_name=news

April 05, 2024 09:10 ET (13:10 GMT)