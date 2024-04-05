Anzeige
Freitag, 05.04.2024
05.04.2024 | 16:00
BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 05


BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc
LEI - 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31


Portfolio Holdings

A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc as at 31 December 2023 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below:

https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/beri-portfolio-disclosure.pdf


Sarah Beynsberger
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Secretary

Tel: 0207 743 3000

5 April 2024


END


