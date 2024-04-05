BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 05
BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc
LEI - 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31
Portfolio Holdings
A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc as at 31 December 2023 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below:
https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/beri-portfolio-disclosure.pdf
Sarah Beynsberger
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Secretary
Tel: 0207 743 3000
5 April 2024
