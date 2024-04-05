Anzeige
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 05

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST Plc

NET ASSET VALUE

It is announced that at the close of business on 4 April 2024 the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) per ordinary share of Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc managed by RWC Asset Management LLP are as follows.

Pence per share
Cum Income		Pence per share
Ex Income
NAV with debt at par value 267.81 265.26
NAV with debt at fair value 272.37 269.82

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

5 April 2024

Legal Entity Identifier 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323


